Fifth Circuit Court Rules No Illegal Alien Right to Bond During Proceedings

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has made a welcome ruling in accordance with the law, recognizing that illegal aliens, even those who have lived here for many years, do not have a right to bond hearings during deportation proceedings.

Advertisement

How encouraging that it is still possible for judges to rule based on the law, and not based on biased leftist activism.

BREAKING: The 5th Circuit has ruled that ICE detainees with pending immigration proceedings have no constitutional right to a bond hearing, regardless of the length of their detention. The en banc ruling appears to be 10-7. https://t.co/LuBxFZdSkS https://t.co/JgEh5aycf2 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 23, 2026

Related: Iwo Jima Statue’s Beheader Is an Illegal Alien

This ought to be as simple as the fact that illegal aliens do not have rights under the Fifth Amendment, because the Constitution applies specifically to citizens, but I know a bunch of judges have denied that fact, and that over the years, it became the accepted legal precedent that illegal aliens have limited due process rights under the Fifth Amendment. The new decision denies the alien petitioners’ interpretation of their rights, not that they have them.

The Fifth Circuit Court reversed previous district court decisions. “We now conclude that Petitioners were not entitled to individual hearings on their dangerousness or flight risk before they could be lawfully detained by immigration authorities pending their removal proceedings,” it stated. By the way, one of the petitioners is a Mexican illegal alien who lived in the United States for more than 22 years, and in all that time he never cared about obtaining citizenship. This is not the sort of person we want in our country.

The same Democrats who trampled the First, Second, and Sixth Amendment rights of Americans never shut up about the alleged constitutional rights of illegal aliens, even though, as I stated above, constitutional rights apply rightly to citizens. Therefore, while the government cannot legally censor Americans on social media for saying there are two sexes or lock up political opponents for years on end without trial, it is entirely legal for the federal government to arrest and deport illegal aliens without bond hearings.

For Our VIPs: Disney’s Dumbo Turns 85: How the Film Saved a Studio and Fought Prejudice

As a matter of fact, the government should simply ship illegal aliens right out of the country without all the expensive rigmarole we have now, but if there’s one thing woke courts love to do, it is layer all kinds of outrageous extra requirements onto immigration proceedings.

For some context, the legal detention period for an illegal alien ordered removed is 90 days, but that can be extended much longer if the illegal alien does not make any good-faith attempt to legitimize his presence in our country. 8 U.S. Code § 1231 states clearly, “During the removal period, the Attorney General shall detain the alien. Under no circumstance during the removal period shall the Attorney General release an alien who has been found inadmissible.” But immigration officers and federal authorities also have other powers regarding suspected illegal aliens. This just illustrates one reason Democrats are disingenuous when they claim that ICE has no right to detain illegal aliens for long periods of time.

Advertisement