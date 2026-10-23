DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Fifth Circuit Court Rules No Illegal Alien Right to Bond During Proceedings

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 23, 2026 3:52 PM
Advertisement
Fifth Circuit Court Rules No Illegal Alien Right to Bond During Proceedings
Quince Media, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has made a welcome ruling in accordance with the law, recognizing that illegal aliens, even those who have lived here for many years, do not have a right to bond hearings during deportation proceedings.

Advertisement

How encouraging that it is still possible for judges to rule based on the law, and not based on biased leftist activism.

Related: Iwo Jima Statue’s Beheader Is an Illegal Alien

This ought to be as simple as the fact that illegal aliens do not have rights under the Fifth Amendment, because the Constitution applies specifically to citizens, but I know a bunch of judges have denied that fact, and that over the years, it became the accepted legal precedent that illegal aliens have limited due process rights under the Fifth Amendment. The new decision denies the alien petitioners’ interpretation of their rights, not that they have them.

The Fifth Circuit Court reversed previous district court decisions. “We now conclude that Petitioners were not entitled to individual hearings on their dangerousness or flight risk before they could be lawfully detained by immigration authorities pending their removal proceedings,” it stated. By the way, one of the petitioners is a Mexican illegal alien who lived in the United States for more than 22 years, and in all that time he never cared about obtaining citizenship. This is not the sort of person we want in our country.

Recommended
Still Think Talarico Will Flip Texas? You Might Want to Read This. Matt Margolis West Coast, Messed Coast™: Woke Governor to Send National Guard to Ballot Boxes Victoria Taft
Advertisement

The same Democrats who trampled the First, Second, and Sixth Amendment rights of Americans never shut up about the alleged constitutional rights of illegal aliens, even though, as I stated above, constitutional rights apply rightly to citizens. Therefore, while the government cannot legally censor Americans on social media for saying there are two sexes or lock up political opponents for years on end without trial, it is entirely legal for the federal government to arrest and deport illegal aliens without bond hearings. 

For Our VIPs: Disney’s Dumbo Turns 85: How the Film Saved a Studio and Fought Prejudice

As a matter of fact, the government should simply ship illegal aliens right out of the country without all the expensive rigmarole we have now, but if there’s one thing woke courts love to do, it is layer all kinds of outrageous extra requirements onto immigration proceedings.

For some context, the legal detention period for an illegal alien ordered removed is 90 days, but that can be extended much longer if the illegal alien does not make any good-faith attempt to legitimize his presence in our country. 8 U.S. Code § 1231 states clearly, “During the removal period, the Attorney General shall detain the alien. Under no circumstance during the removal period shall the Attorney General release an alien who has been found inadmissible.” But immigration officers and federal authorities also have other powers regarding suspected illegal aliens. This just illustrates one reason Democrats are disingenuous when they claim that ICE has no right to detain illegal aliens for long periods of time.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, especially ahead of the midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and Islamism, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | JUDGES

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Still Think Talarico Will Flip Texas? You Might Want to Read This.

Still Think Talarico Will Flip Texas? You Might Want to Read This.

Matt Margolis
West Coast, Messed Coast™: Woke Governor to Send National Guard to Ballot Boxes

West Coast, Messed Coast™: Woke Governor to Send National Guard to Ballot Boxes

Victoria Taft
Mein Home Team Goose-Stepped in It With a Throwback Profile Pic

Mein Home Team Goose-Stepped in It With a Throwback Profile Pic

Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos