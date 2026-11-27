On Tuesday, November 24, six members of a family from Fort Myers, Fla., were killed in a plane crash off the coast of Mississippi. Among those killed was 16-year-old Hunter Stokes, the president of Turning Point USA's Club America chapter at Fort Myers High School.

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Turning Point USA took to X to publicly pay tribute to Hunter and remember his contributions to the organization and his community.

Our Turning Point USA family is heartbroken over the loss of Hunter Stokes, president of our Fort Myers High School Club America chapter.



Hunter was a young patriot who loved his country and led by example. From attending our Chapter Leadership Summit this summer to helping lead… pic.twitter.com/SbGwYufcNb — TPUSA Students (@tpusastudents) November 25, 2026

If you are not familiar with Club America, it is a high school program operated by Turning Point USA that encourages students to become more involved in their communities and teaches them topics such as American principles, individual liberty, free markets, and limited government. Students are given opportunities to, for example, organize events, develop leadership skills, and connect with other students who believe in the same principles as them.

Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA’s current CEO, also shared this message ahead of Thanksgiving on X.

I am devastated for Hunter's family and friends, by the loss of such a passionate and young life, and for the immense ache everyone close to him will feel as we enter the holiday season... an incredibly painful time for anyone who has lost a loved one.



When you gather over your… https://t.co/pB0U82wu6j — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 26, 2026

According to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard, at approximately 3:45 p.m. local time, the Coast Guard was notified that air traffic controllers had lost communication with the aircraft. Multiple government agencies participated in the search. Following approximately four hours of searching, divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources located the bodies of all six family members inside the aircraft near Horn Island, Miss. They found no survivors.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are also investigating the incident. The exact reason for the aircraft crash has not been determined yet.

This tragedy has also affected the St. Francis Xavier Catholic School community, where Charles Holden and Truett were sixth-grade and fourth-grade students, respectively. According to a statement from the school's principal, John Gulley, the school's administration is preparing to provide support to students and staff when they return from Thanksgiving break.

Florida Gov.-elect Byron Donalds also expressed his condolences on X. Donalds said he had previously met Hunter's father and that he and his wife, Erika, shared many mutual friends with the Stokes family. He described Hunter as an exceptional young man who had already become a leader at his high school and had a bright future ahead of him. Donalds also encouraged people to join him and his wife in praying for the family and friends of those who lost their lives.

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In a statement following the tragedy, the Stokes and Knox families thanked those who helped search for their loved ones, as well as those who offered prayers and support. They have asked for privacy as they mourn the loss of their six family members.

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