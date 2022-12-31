It’s our year-end special edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ — The Worst (and Best) of 2022. Throughout the year, our eagle eye has spotted all manner of hypocrisies, non-sequiturs, and oddities that only a bunch of woke, transactional activists with negotiable morals can magic up.

Let’s take a look at 2022 on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, shall we?

Tyrants Unmasked

This past year, the West Coast, Messed Coast™ governors were among the last to end mask mandates — in 2022! California’s Governor Hair Gel, Gavin Newsom, ended outdoor mask mandates in February. It took until nearly the end of the year for any of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ governors to begin to give up their “emergency” COVID-19 powers. By contrast, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended all mandates and emergency powers in spring of 2021.

It’s no wonder that the freedom-sucking policies of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ prompted people to flee to other states. High gas prices, inflation, regulations, and intrusive government caused thousands and thousands to move out. In fact, so many got the hell out that California lost a congressional seat and Washington State lost population for the first time in years.

Kill Babies Not Murderers

Evil was the hallmark of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ leadership and that’s no exaggeration. Even before the protests and assassination plots were unleashed by a still unknown Supreme Court leaker, California Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks ghoulishly distinguished herself by proposing a bill that called for killing babies up to a month after they were born.

After this evil was outed, California rewrote its abortion laws to legalize killing a baby up to and including the date of birth. Voters approved this gruesome new law.

Abortion enthusiast Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ended the state’s death penalty by fiat this year. The death penalty had been reaffirmed by voters in the 1980s. Brown reckoned it was immoral to kill people who chose to murder, rape, and torture others, but not immoral to encourage the killing of innocent infants.

Guns and Injustice

Also, and unironically, Brown used a “save the children” rationale to agitate against legal gun ownership. As I wrote:

West Coast, Messed Coaster™ Kate Brown called for Oregonians to “wear orange” on Friday. The unabashed abortion backer wants to get rid of lawful guns because “our children’s lives depend on it.” Oddly, Brown literally let orange jumpsuit-wearing murderers out of prison during her tenure in office.

COVID and woke “restorative justice” provided political cover for all three West Coast, Messed Coast™ governors to free bad guys from prison. California’s policies resulted in multiple police officers being killed by recidivists. Washington’s state and local woke policies were responsible for a particularly grievous incident in which they freed a mentally ill man who then went on a murder spree.

[A King County (Seattle)] prosecutor calls a backlog of mentally ill criminals “a public safety crisis,” but not for the reason you might think. Rebecca Vasquez, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney at the King County Prosecutor’s Office … specializes in these cases. “These delays [in assessing mentally ill criminals] are harming public safety, harming my office’s ability to do our job and prosecute cases, and harming the defendants that (DSHS is) directed to care for.” And she’s right; warehousing mentally ill criminals is a problem, but releasing them on their own recognizance doesn’t appear to be the solution, either. This is especially true for a couple whose life’s dream of running a quaint hotel in Idaho was destroyed by one of Washington’s mentally ill criminals who’d been released from jail. The mentally ill criminal was released from a Vancouver, Wash., jail on his own recognizance after strangling a roommate and trying to rip his eyes out. Somehow the mentally ill criminal traveled to Idaho, where he was rifling around in drawers in the quaint hotel when he was informed by the pope’s voice inside his head that the young couple occupying the room were Bonnie and Clyde and needed to die. Somehow, the mentally ill criminal got his hands on a gun—how do mentally ill criminals keep getting guns, anyway?—and shot them to death.

Portland took a bow for becoming the West Coast, Messed Coast™ murder capital due to its easy-on-criminals programs, as I reported in July:

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who has skillfully managed the Rose City into lawless, drug-soaked decline now can boast of another new low under his mayorship: his city becoming the murder capital of the West Coast, Messed Coast™—and other similarly-sized towns across the U.S. as well. Take a bow, Ted. Fortunately for Wheeler, he has a ready foil on which to blame the city’s 207-percent increase in the city’s murder rate since 2017 (in comparably sized cities) and 144-percent increase since 2017: guns. […] And now, Portland solves fewer than half its homicides while people are dropping like flies from unfettered gang warfare.

After the Bruen Supreme Court gun decision, West Coast, Messed Coast™ states increased their attacks on lawful gun owners. They proposed and, in Oregon’s case, passed a permit requirement to purchase guns. The states have also attempted bans on normal-sized magazines and are once again saber rattling over scary-looking “assault” rifles. All of these initiatives are unconstitutional, but the lawfare crowd will continue to propose these policies intentionally to bleed fundraising on the pro-gun side.

Free Lunch $

The wokesters of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ have begun to pay off their “communities” (read: supporters).

Non-slave state California is studying giving reparations to descendants of slaves to forever enslave them to state handouts. No doubt the free money will entice other victims to flood the zone to get “theirs.”

In the midterm election, Oregon voters outlawed “slavery” to stop inmates from learning a new trade while serving time.

And San Francisco is trying out universal basic income one group at a time by offering $1,200 payments to transfranciscans. As I wrote in November:

San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to make them feel better about their situation by paying them sympathy money. She wants to pay off “low-income transgender residents up to $1,200 each month for up to 18 months.” Breed said of her bailouts of transfranciscans: “[W]e know that our trans communities experience much higher rates of poverty and discrimination, so this program will target support to lift individuals in this community up.”

God Is Not Mocked

Though leaders of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ showed their true nature when they kept strip clubs and pot stores open during COVID but closed churches, God had other plans.

Pastor John McArthur of Grace Community Church was a constant thorn in Gavin Newsom’s side, delivering remonstrances against COVID restrictions from the pulpit. However, when Newsom offered up California as an abortion sanctuary and invoked scripture in doing it, McArthur went all-out Biblical.

McArthur followed up on a message from the pulpit Sunday with a letter to the governor, calling on him to repent for his offensive mockery of God’s word. In his message, the well-respected Christian leader criticized the governor for assuming the role of “a present-day Herod” by calling for killing children. As you may recall, King Herod put out an order to kill all children under two to make sure he snuffed out Jesus. […] [Y]ou chose words from the lips of Jesus without admitting that in the same moment He gave the greatest commandment: ‘You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength’ (Mark 12:30). You cannot love God as He commands while aiding in the murder of His image-bearers,” wrote McArthur in his letter.

And Newsom’s Aunt Nancy (as in Pelosi) was also rebuked by the San Francisco Archbishop for her support of abortion. He ordered the church to deny her communion. It didn’t last.

The crank state senator Scott Weiner, whom Democrats want to replace Diane Feinstein, trotted out another of his otherworldly, only in San Francisco legislative suggestions this year. In July I wrote, “The San Francisco area lawmaker who has brought forward legislative ideas from liberalizing sex offender registries to bans on lawns and legalizing public nudity — is back with a bill calling for judges to take “temporary emergency jurisdiction” (custody) of children coming to California without mom and dad for “gender-affirming care.” As I wrote earlier this year, “if this “temporary emergency jurisdiction” idea sounds like it’s an assault on parental rights and encourages kidnapping, you win a prize for reading comprehension.”

Prediteachers

Prediteachers continue to be outed thanks to PJ Media, Chris Rufo, and the Libs of Tik Tok.

The Manhattan Institute’s Rufo uncovered the Portland Public Schools’ radical “queer theory” curriculum. I highlighted the lowlights of these lowlifes in July, writing, “Rufo revealed this week that Portland Public Schools’ lesson plans for your K-5-aged children include pictures of naked people and close-ups of penises.” He claims the curriculum “teaches that there are five genders; and blames ‘white colonizers’ for the belief that sexuality matches a person’s plumbing.”

In Washington, sex shop owner and Bellingham school board director Jenn Mason holds “sexual anatomy for pleasure” classes for children as young as nine years old at her Wink Wink sex shop.

For those of you unclear about this behavior, it’s called grooming.

Hope?

While there is reason to get on your knees and pray for the West Coast, Messed Coast™ cities, there are also things to be thankful for. Elon Musk is one of them. PJ Media readers know about the Twitter file releases, but Musk also cleaned house of the majority of the illiberal know-nothing ones and zeros working as censors on the platform. I don’t like to see anyone lose their job, but it is nice to see someone — many someones — who wielded their personal politics as a censorious sword get a dose of humility.

This year, people also began to see that the disastrous universal mail-in elections were full of holes.

In October, woke Portland showed its true colors on the issue of Antifa’s 2020 White Boy Summer with its BLM beards. A poll showed that “81% of Portlanders aren’t happy that they got stuck mopping up the vomit and picking up the red solo cups” — or that the riots harmed their city’s reputation.

Finally, West Coast, Messed Coast™ mayors and governors are beginning to listen to residents about the danger of fentanyl flats — also known as homeless encampments. Any leader who is against masses of humanity camping in the streets but in favor of open borders should be disdained and ignored.

It’s a start.

The next West Coast, Messed Coast™ update is coming next week — in 2023.