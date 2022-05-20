West Coast, Messed Coast™: San Francisco Church Tells Nancy Pelosi She's Not Bigger Than God

Good day, dear readers of West Coast, Messed Coast™. This is the place where you discover you are no longer you because you’ve been relegated to the position of “stakeholder,” but not a stakeholder the ruling class deems worthy of listening to … until they do when that position agrees with their already settled political plans.

But enough about that depressing state of play in today’s America.

Here, let’s consult our poop maps for our tour of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ this week.

My husband and I are the proud recipients of our California ballots. Thank goodness. We were pretty worried there for a second. In an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the past two elections in California have been held by using universal mail-in ballots, and by golly, we’ve received both of them! That means the state sends out ballots to everyone, including those who no longer live in California, such as my husband and me.

Phew. I was worried there for a minute! Got my California voter guide and ballot in the mail.

They sent it to my address in another state where we live and pay taxes. pic.twitter.com/g5YFeO4kZd — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room (@VictoriaTaft) May 20, 2022

This must be the way illegal aliens feel when they come to America and get to vote in New York and San Francisco.

Speaking of which, let’s take our walking tour of San Francisco, where non-citizen aliens (I have no idea what to call illegal aliens anymore) are allowed to vote in local elections. Here, we discover — watch out for that body over there — that San Franciso has — watch your step, it’s a Code Brown — made the “US News and World Report Best Places to Live in 2022-2023″ list. The city came in at number 20.

Indeed, two West Coast, Messed Coast™ cities made the top 20.

Here’s part of the blurb that appears to be more aspirational than truthful. It begins, “A beautiful region filled with iconic landmarks independently owned businesses, and trendsetting residents, San Francisco has long followed the beat of its own drum.” Yes, they’re trendsetting and beating drums, alright. The piece enthuses that the city is “morphed and molded by its communities, the California metro area has been the heart of the bohemian lifestyle, the epicenter of the LGBT rights movement and the launching point of the technology era. Today, San Francisco is a complete universe in and of itself…”

San Jose, Calif. is the other city that made the cut, coming in at number 5. The median housing price is $1,455,741, and the median rent is $2,365.00. No wonder Silicon Valley is escaping to Austin.

Coming in at number 22 is another West Coast, Messed Coast™ Leftist repose. Portland is described by U.S. News as a combination of “innocent playfulness and a shameless wild side.” That’s as close to Antifa riots as the magazine got.

Nearby in Clackamas County, Ore., in the state that brought you mail-in ballots, the ballot counting is going poorly. It turns out that if misprinted ballots have “blurry barcodes,” the machine can’t count them. No biggie: the fate of Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) is hanging in the balance.

As a fun diversion, Oregon’s one-party state government is going after the right-leaning County Elections officer for presiding over an election mess, which may be the first time they’ve complained about an election since … since … well, every year.

Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington, has once again shown that he’s as thick in the head as an old-growth two-by-twelve.

Some gas stations in Washington have reprogrammed their pumps to accommodate $10 per gallon for gas, as my capable PJ Media colleague Gwendolyn Sims pointed out.

Indeed, the highest gas prices in the country are on the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

So when Inslee was asked if he’d help out his constituents by temporarily dropping state gas taxes, the governor, who still invokes COVID emergency powers, said he couldn’t do that. Why?

“We know it’s difficult for people, but we don’t think [pausing gas taxes] is a solution because if we simply eliminate the gas tax, here’s what happen [sic]. The oil companies would just increase their price up to the same pain point.”

Democrat Governor Jay Inslee has had emergency powers for 809 days During a presser Weds, Inslee said he won't reduce gas taxes despite having a budget surplus & some of the highest prices in the US He also refused to cancel the vax mandate for WA employees pic.twitter.com/JWb69Uz6Oq — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 19, 2022

Somebody get this man an economics book.

Finally, the Catholic Church has just discovered that Nancy Pelosi is an abortion freak. San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone announced via a letter that Pelosi is no longer welcome to receive Communion unless she changes her religious zeal for abortion.

After numerous attempts to speak with her to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that the point has come in which I must make a public declaration that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion unless and until she publicly repudiate her support for abortion ‘rights’ and confess and receive absolution for her cooperation in this evil in the sacrament of Penance.

Pelosi’s been an abortion fanatic for 40 years or more, but give the Archbishop an attaboy for getting this one right.

Denver archbishop supports Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone's decision to bar Nancy Pelosi from Communion. Read his statement here: https://t.co/WpJqZ19DBV — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) May 20, 2022

Now onto Joe Biden and the rest of them.

And there’s your West Coast, Messed Coast™ update for the week.

Until next time.