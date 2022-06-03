West Coast, Messed Coast™ Report: Judge Overturns Election After Voter Fraud

Welcome Left Coast, Messed Coast™ readers, where states swim in Covid cash and raise your taxes anyway. Eight dollars a gallon for gas, anyone?

Gas prices in Southern California continue to rise to all-time highs, with this gas station on the corner of Alameda Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue surpassing the $8 per gallon mark. pic.twitter.com/2jK8qjbbRA — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 31, 2022

West Coast, Messed Coast™ is shocked to report today that a California judge has overturned an election due to election fraud. You read that right. Stunningly, the perpetrator/s may serve time for this caper because, it turns out, there’s a floor below which it is too low even for California’s Democrat Party bosses. Even in California, where San Quentin inmates get unemployment, and reparations are just payoffs by another name, there’s a limit to how much open-air vote-buying they’ll tolerate.

We go to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ City of Compton, where “two-term Councilman Isaac Galvan must be replaced by his challenger, Andre Spicer, after a judge determined that four of the votes cast in the election were submitted by people who did not live in the council district ” we read on the pages of Capitol Review (and the LA Times). Thus, possibly proving the adage that “they can’t cheat if it’s not close,” to which I add this corollary, “you’ll find cheating if you look, regardless of how close it is.”

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ Report: A Time When Police Knew How to Respond to a Mass Shooting

But Galvin, who’d previously been under investigation for being a bagman in a marijuana scandal, “won” the election by four votes that he finagled from another city. And then, when he was found out, tried to bribe an elections officer. Andre Spicer will take office, but it’s unknown when. I recommend he bring Lysol to the office.

*****

The West Coast, Messed Coast’s™ Calif. Gov. Hair Gel, who has done nothing to build new reservoirs to store water and whose fellow travelers killed a new desalination plant to turn seawater into potable water, has instituted what is basically a brown out. Not of electricity this time, but a brown out of your lawn. Water rationing has been instituted against the proletariat, which will once again “give way to crispy, dusty lots of dying fescue.” Not to mention the fields where farmers grow your food in the Central Valley.

*****

West Coast, Messed Coast™ Govs. Gavin Newsom of California, Oregon’s Kate Brown, and hapless Jay Inslee have all smartly saluted Joe Biden’s latest attempt to get his presidency out of the crapper: going after guns.

Mind you, this is the same West Coast, Messed Coast™ crew who let out criminals from lockups because… COVID! and have routinely defined down what “crime” is so there are fewer “criminals” and “crime” stats go down.

West Coast, Messed Coaster™ Kate Brown called for Oregonians to “wear orange” on Friday. The unabashed abortion backer wants to get rid of lawful guns because “our children’s lives depend on it.” Oddly, Brown literally let orange jumpsuit-wearing murderers out of prison during her tenure in office.

Please join me in wearing orange tomorrow for #GunViolenceAwarenessDay. As our nation reels from the tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde, it is even more important that we work towards ending the epidemic of gun violence in our country. Our children's lives depend on it. #WearOrange pic.twitter.com/98vd2NUI9x — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) June 2, 2022

Speaking of orange prison jumpsuits, Portland, Oregon had a spate of “gun violence” over the Memorial Day weekend when there were ten shootings and ten victims in Antifastan. Crime is a feature, not a bug in what used to be the sweetest little big town on the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

In California, Newsom has called for a gun “buyback” program to pay for citizens to turn in their guns for extra cash because it’s not the heart that causes “gun violence” on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, it’s the gun.

California is proposing the largest gun buyback program in the nation. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, in Washington, Jay Inslee, whom last we saw was covering up statistics, vows to go through all the gun stats to show how guns are the problem in the state and not the criminals he and his fellow travelers keep letting out of prison or not arresting in the first place.

In case you missed it, our Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention has been taking a deep dive into gun violence data – where, what kinds, who and how. This information can save lives, if we act on it. https://t.co/ZxT3Z26ovz — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 31, 2022

It might be helpful to note here that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most powerful Mexican drug cartels, has gained a foothold in and around Seattle. “Gun violence” is caused largely by gangs pulling triggers.

In a 2021 news story the Department of Homeland Security reported that “the cartel is now the primary group trafficking fentanyl into the U.S. across the southern border and into the Pacific Northwest via the north/south Interstate 5 corridor.”

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™: San Francisco Church Tells Nancy Pelosi She’s Not Bigger Than God

In a related issue, we jump across the Strait of Juan De Fuca on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ for this last item. Davos Dictator, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has announced he’s going after peoples’ guns at the same time British Columbia has “decriminalized,” aka legalized, fentanyl for personal use.

This should work out well.

Until next time.