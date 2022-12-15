The Woke Left's 'Kafkaesque' Attempt to Take Out a Washington Sheriff Fails

The woke mob just lost a round in court in Washington State – the land of the Summer of Love.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson put his personal lefty reputation and the prestige of his office on the line when he big-footed Pierce County prosecutors and filed charges against the sheriff over a confrontation with a black man in January of 2021.

From the very first, it was clear that after the Summer of Love, BLM, Antifa, and their friends in government would make an example of newly elected Sheriff Ed Troyer. A lawman who confronted a black man for acting suspiciously at 2 a.m. fit the narrative so perfectly, and so soon after the Antifa and BLM riots, it was too good to pass up. The media attacked, the mobs came for him, he refused to resign, and then was subjected to, as his attorney put it, a “Kafkaesque” weeks-long court battle, and won a unanimous jury not guilty verdict.

BREAKING: Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer has been found NOT GUILTY in the criminal trial against him.

“The reason I’m testifying here,” Troyer said on the stand, “is the media made me out to be a racist and the state is trying to make me out to be a liar.” Both he and his wife testified, saying they had become “prisoners” in their own home because of the political nature of the allegations.

In closing arguments, his attorney, Anne Bremner, told the jury that the prosecutors “took a movement, and it’s a laudable movement, that we saw at the time that these events transpired. It really seized our nation, involving law enforcement and race. They took that movement and then they put it into this case.”

Troyer was charged with two misdemeanors for allegedly lying about his call to the Pierce County 9-1-1 line to report that a driver he’d followed had blocked him on the street with his car and threatened him. Troyer had no idea of the man’s race until he came to his car to confront the sheriff. Troyer then asked for a couple of backup units to respond. Eventually, Troyer and the cops who responded found that the man who was driving without lights and entering and exiting neighborhood driveways was only delivering papers.

Troyer was criticized by the AG’s prosecutor for calling for help because he should have known that cops from all over the area would respond. She claimed he lied about the threat to his life and wasted taxpayer resources. However, only a few officers responded because others weren’t needed.

Like the child who killed his parents and then pleads for mercy because he’s an orphan, AG Bob Ferguson was among the loudest proponents of defanging and defunding law enforcement only to now hit back on a cop for “wasting” resources because they’re scarce by design.

During her closing argument, defense attorney Anne Bremner marveled at the claim.

Prosecutors said it’s a waste of resources… to call all the cops who didn’t come – what a waste of resources. This trial is a waste of resources because he didn’t do anything wrong. It’s wrongful prosecution plain and simple. […] Ed Troyer is the sheriff of Pierce County, managing a depleted police force constantly struggling to cover assignments. Ed, out of anyone, would never make a false report to initiate a needless emergency response. […] What’s more massive here is their attempted injustice against an innocent man. It’s a wrongful prosecution against the elected sheriff of your county.

Troyer, she said, interpreted “I’ll take you out” as a death threat, which he claimed delivery driver, Sedrick Altheimer, told him when he stormed over and confronted the sheriff, who was in his personal vehicle. He reported the threat to at least one other officer at the scene, who was wearing a body camera.

Altheimer came back at 4 a.m. and revved his motor and threw a paper in what Bremner said was an intimidation tactic.

Bremner listed Altheimer’s trouble on the stand. Of how he’d had 4,000 complaints against him during his job of delivering newspapers in the Tacoma area. He’s been stopped by police ten times for driving suspiciously. How another man testified that the newspaper deliveryman angrily confronted him. He said guns had been pointed at him by responding officers when they hadn’t. He described the diverse neighborhood as all white “and testified that I see his [Troyer’s] wife leave for work every day,” which was more than a little creepy.

Altheimer sued Pierce County and Troyer personally for $5 million. Bremner argued that he needed the guilty verdict to buttress his lawsuit. She said he put his personal GoFundMe flyers inside the newspapers he delivered.

Troyer could have spent one year in jail and been fined $5,000 if he’d been found guilty.