Trump Says the Same FBI Agent 'Escorted Out' Friday for Hiding Hunter Biden's Laptop Was Involved in Mar-a-Lago Raid

The Washington, D.C.-based FBI Assistant Special Agent outed by a whistleblower as the man who scuttled the Hunter Biden laptop investigation and who hid evidence favoring former President Trump appears to be out of a job. It’s a start. And from what former President Trump is declaring on his TruthSocial account, Assistant Special Agent Tim Thibault also had a hand in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Indeed, according to the search warrant affidavit, the Washington Field Office of the FBI conducted the Mar-a-Lago raid, along with “a Special Agent with the FBI assigned to the Washington Field Office,” and, as I reported at PJ Media, “the agent wrote that he assumed that some of the documents possibly contained NDI, saying, ‘based on my training and experience, I know that documents classified at these levels typically contain NDI. Several of the documents also contained what appears to be FPOTUS’s handwritten notes.’”

After Thibault lost his job, Trump posted, “Wow, I assume this ends the Fake Witch Hunt? The ‘Special Agent’ In Charge has been removed from his post based on his concealing the partisan nature of evidence presented to secure the FBI’s corrupt investigation into the 45th President of the United States, me, which culminated in their unprecedented and unnecessary Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago. Thank you to the FBI for taking this important step toward sanity!”

The Washington Times reports that Thibault was “escorted out” of the FBI building on Friday afternoon. Initially, it was reported that the 25-year veteran of the Bureau was fired, but the story was later updated to reflect that he had “abruptly quit.”

The Times reported that Thibault, the head of the “public corruption unit,” had been on leave for a month before being escorted from the building “by two or three ‘headquarters-looking types'” last Friday. But Trump reported in his social media posts that Thibault had been behind the investigation leading to the raid.

Related: BREAKING: FBI Affidavit Behind Trump Raid Says Classified Info and Disorganized Docs Prompted Search and Seizure

Why it took so long to get the political actor who tainted multiple investigations with his anti-Republican animus is a story in itself.

Last May, the Senate Judiciary Committee’s ranking member, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), spoke to FBI whistleblowers and then sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland putting them on notice that one of their key FBI agents in the D.C. field office, Thibault, killed the Hunter Biden laptop investigation, ordering his underlings to ignore it. Grassley also reported that Thibault’s anti-Trump scribblings posted all over his social media “using his official title” were a show of “public partisanship” and in violation of the “ethical obligations as an FBI employee.” Grassley wrote that the net effect of his rantings presented “a grave risk of political infection and bias in his official decision-making process, creating serious questions with respect to oversight of investigative matters under his purview.”

Thibault’s social media postings included “improper commentary related to, for example, ongoing FBI investigations including those under his purview.” Grassley said Thibault used his LinkedIn account, which identified him as an FBI agent, as a billboard for his political rantings “which includes his political views, biases and objections.” Grassley said his social media posts presented a “clear risk of systemic political infection within the Justice Department and FBI.”

Here is a sampling of the social media activities of the guy in charge public corruption unit who buried the Hunter Biden laptop investigation and hid evidence favoring Donald Trump so he could convince his bosses to sign off on an investigation:

He retweeted a typically deranged Lincoln Project post claiming that “Donald Trump is a psychologically broken, embittered, and deeply unhappy man.”

He liked a Washington Post opinion piece endorsing the raid of Trump supporter Roger Stone’s home and declaring that Thibault’s boss, Attorney General Bill Barr, had politicized the Justice Department. “What’s happening at DOJ is not normal. It’s not remotely OK. And it’s extremely dangerous,” the opinion piece stated.

He posted a Washington Post piece about the Michael Flynn case arguing about “the Trump administration’s abuses of the judicial system,” which included this encouragement to the judge in the case: “Judge Sullivan can now build a record about what really went on in the Flynn case. Such a public reckoning may be the best thing that can emerge from the wreckage at this point.”

He also liked another Post piece calling his DOJ boss, Barr, a “rogue” prosecutor “politically accountable for [the] corruption of the Justice Department.”

He dunked on Alabama’s newly elected Sen. Tommy Tuberville by saying on Twitter, “Thank God for Mississippi — state motto of Alabama.”

He told Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), “Your dad was a disgrace.”

He mused, “Can we give Kentucky to the Russian Federation?”

He responded to a Catholic priest’s anti-abortion comment by tweeting “an anti- Catholic slur to both the Catholic priest and President Trump: ‘Focus on the pedophiles.’”