Hillary Tweet Approving Trump Russia Disinfo Comes Back to Bite Her Campaign Boss at Sussmann Trial

Poor Robby Mook. He was Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign manager who managed her presidential bid all the way to a shocking loss to a Russian Secret Agent né Donald Trump. On Friday, he was sitting in a witness chair in the case of Michael Sussmann, who’s accused of lying to the FBI.

Let’s remember what Mook had to work with in 2016. Back then, Hillary Clinton was, as now, an unlikeable, conniving, chardonnay-swilling, constantly hacking, walking disaster of a candidate — when she could walk, that is. And on Friday in testimony in a Washington, D.C. federal courtroom, the jury heard Mook explain that Hillary was all-in for the fake Russia collusion disinformation that she paid for. We know she paid for it because of billing records that the Special Counsel received in discovery in the months leading to the trial.

Mook testified for the defense on Friday because, during the second week of the trial, he will be luxuriating on a Spanish vacation. He told the jury in the case against Michael Sussmann, Hillary’s 2016 lawyer alongside Marc Elias, that Hillary okayed the fake Alfa-Bank story. The made-up story expressly said that Trump, the man depicted by Hillary and her team as a Russian Secret Agent, had a back channel super-secret server to communicate with the Russian Alfa Bank — that is when he wasn’t watching hookers urinate on beds at the Moscow Ritz Carlton Hotel presidential suite (according to the fake Steele Dossier).

My PJ Media colleague Matt Margolis reported about how Elias testified that Fusion GPS, the company he hired to dig up dirt on Trump, and he would share “the fruits of their work” with senior Clinton campaign officials and that Fusion GPS was also working for the DNC as part of its support for Hillary’s campaign.

Elias says that many of Hillary’s campaign honchos were up to speed on the oppo-research that “Fusion GPS was conducting against Trump, including campaign manager Robby Mook, campaign chairman John Podesta, policy director Jake Sullivan, and communications official Jennifer Palmieri.”

But contrary to Elias’ testimony, Mook says he never talked with Sussmann nor did he know of the work of Fusion GPS before the election. Oddly, however, he was more than willing to use the information that Fusion GPS produced, namely the fake Alfa-Bank story that claimed Trump was communicating with the Kremlin through a super-secret server. Mook admitted on the stand to briefing Hillary on the Alfa-Bank disinfo. As I mentioned in a previous story on PJ Media, Hillary took the story and ran with it — especially after a compliant report from Slate Magazine transcribed Hillary’s campaign talking points and published a story about Trump’s back channel with Putin.

Hillary’s campaign issued a statement about the fake Russian super-secret server days before the election — on Halloween.

That’s Hillary’s tweet with her statement which began:

In response to a new report from Slate showing that The Trump organization has a secret server registered to Trump Tower that has been covertly communication with Russia, Hillary for America Senior Policy Adviser Jake Sullivan released the following statement on Monday.

Remember what Jake Sullivan does now. He’s Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser. This helps explain Biden’s “stellar” foreign policy disasters.

Sullivan wrote:

This could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow. Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian based bank. This secret hotline may be the key to unlocking the mystery of Trump’s secret ties to Russia. It certainly seems that the Trump Organization felt it had something to hide, given that it apparently took steps to conceal the link when it was discovered by journalists. This line of communication may help explain Trump’s bizarre adoration of Vladimir Putin and endorsement of so many pro-Kremlin positions throughout this campaign. It raises even more troubling questions in light of Russia’s masterminding of hacking efforts that are clearly intended to hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign. We can only assume that federal authorities will now explore this direct connection between Trump and Russia as part of their existing probe into Russia’s meddling in our elections.

It all seems quaint and comical now, except that it was intended to change an election, smear a man’s reputation, and empty his bank account.

You can appreciate this continuous disinformation feedback loop of poisoning the FBI with false information, getting reporters to write about it because, after all, the FBI was looking into it. Journalists believed it was legitimate information, made their calls to the FBI to be able to say they tried, called “experts” to float the possibility of such a thing happening — gee, maybe even Tech Executive 1 and other Hillary friendlies — and wrote an outcome-based story.

Rinse. Repeat.

And they gave out journalism prizes that have all the weight of packing peanuts for this stuff, as I’ve noted.

How brave, how noble are our legacy media. And how predictable. It’s how they’re so easily played.

But don’t get your hopes up that anyone will pay for this injustice. Remember this trial is in D.C., and the judge in the case has narrowed the scope of the testimony to preclude discussion of the absolute fact of a “joint venture of conspiracy” that the democrats weaponized their contacts in the intelligence community, FBI, and media to disseminate their disinformation. The judge said if Durham wants to go there, he should charge Sussmann with conspiracy, which is a tough bar to clear.

The jury in a city that voted more than 90% for Hillary may come back and say he lied, but so what?