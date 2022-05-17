Durham Trial: You Can't Unsee All the Potential Conflicts of Interest in the 'Russia Collusion' Case in D.C.

It feels like all of the people connected with the Russian Collusion hoax are old buddies, and a striking number of those are connected to the Michael Sussmann trial. Small world. Things are so incestuous in the swamp that you wonder why these elites consider themselves better than the hill people who live not too far away.

Juries are always problematic for Republicans or conservatives in D.C. Just ask Roger Stone, a Trump ally, who was convicted of obstruction of justice by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller said Stone knew about WikiLeaks, while Stone said he did not. The jury, which included a far-left Democrat activist, convicted Stone. When the judge found out, he did absolutely nothing to give him a new and fair trial.

Many Jan. 6 protesters still awaiting trial are taking their chances on bench trials with a judge rather than subjecting themselves to a jury pool that overwhelmingly consists of far-left Democrats, federal employees, and members of the swamp where 92.1% voted for the other guy in the last presidential election. Polls of the D.C. population show “that while 80 percent of D.C. residents think defendants will receive a fair trial in the District, 1 in 5 admit that they would have their doubts if they were the ones charged, and 1 in 10 don’t believe trials will be fair.”

Though concerning, the problems are beyond mere jury composition. Let’s go back to an event in May 1999.

A New York Times society page announcement gives a hint as to how lush this special event was:

Dorothy Ames Jeffress, a Federal prosecutor, and Christopher Reid Cooper, a lawyer, were married yesterday afternoon at the Meridian House, a historic mansion in Washington. Judge Merrick Garland of the Federal Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit officiated, and the Rev. John Payne, a Roman Catholic priest, took part in the ceremony. The bride, 34, is known as Amy and is keeping her surname. She is an assistant United States attorney in Washington. She graduated magna cum laude from Williams College, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She received a master’s degree in political science from the Free University in Berlin and a law degree from Yale University.

All the right schools. The moneyed class.

The groom was Christopher Reid Cooper. “As an undergraduate at Yale,” the Washington Post reported, in an article that referred to the groom as a “well connected rookie,” “Cooper’s roommate and close friend was John Rice, brother of President Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice.”

Related: Trump Haters Are on the Jury for Trial of Hillary’s Lawyer in ‘Russia Collusion’ Case

Cooper, nicknamed “Casey,” wrangled a spot on Obama’s transition team and got a big thank you from the president for his efforts: a judgeship.

Obama named Cooper to the federal bench in 2014. The Senate vote was unanimous, which never happens for a GOP nominated judge, as you undoubtedly know.

His father-in-law William Jeffress, a partner in the law firm for which both Cooper and Amy Jeffress worked, was enthusiastic about Cooper’s new gig. He said that even though Cooper was so young, he was resolute that his son-in-law “can handle it. Casey didn’t come from academia or a corporate boardroom. He came from the trial bar and he will be quite capable.”

The two also successfully defended Saudi Arabian government officials from lawsuits brought by victims of 9/11.

Today, Casey Cooper is the judge overseeing the trial of Michael Sussmann, who is accused of lying to the FBI. When Sussmann told the general counsel that he brought the fake Trump Russian Collusion scandal to their attention, he claimed that it was not as a favor to his clients, the Democrat Party and Hillary Clinton, but because he was doing it as his civic duty.

This got the FBI hot on the trail of fake news about Trump being a Russian secret agent. It spun up the likes of the FBI’s Peter Strozk, who conspired with his side chick, FBI attorney Lisa Page, to provide an “insurance policy” — a seek-and-destroy-mission to get Trump. We know this because we’ve read their text messages. The American public got an eyeful of the traitorous texts between these two. It was from them that we learned about how Strozk and a “secret society” worked to “stop” Trump, whom they called an “enormous douche” and a “f***ing idiot,” from ascending to the Oval Office.

This brings us to the beautiful bride. Amy Jeffress, the wife of the judge and a former federal prosecutor, once worked as former Attorney General Eric Holder’s national security adviser. There’s plenty more there, such as her husband presiding over the case of a terrorist while her office handled the prosecution.

Related: It’s Show Time for John Durham

But now Jeffress represents Page in her lawsuit against the FBI for turning over the explosive text messages that told America about the concerted plot to destroy Trump seemingly at all costs and about smelly “Walmart shoppers” who voted for Trump.

The bride and groom’s wedding was officiated by the current Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland. Many happy returns!

There’s nothing inherently wrong with grace-and-favor jobs, and you can’t help it if you live in an incestuous cesspool of government hacks and grifters. Let’s hope those are the one-offs, but there sure is something wrong with overwhelmingly stacking the deck against your political adversaries.