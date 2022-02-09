Latest DHS Terror Alert Calls Those Who Disagree With Government 'Narrative' 'Threat Actors'

The feds issued a new terror advisory this week that puts Americans who “mislead” others from government-approved messages as a “threat actor” on par with terrorists.

That means “free speech” could cost you everything.

The threat assessment seems to complete the circle constructed by Democrats and law enforcement to criminalize wrong-thought and differences of opinion with government actors.

The assessment identifies “the proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions” as the measure by which “threat actors” are adjudged, according to the document. It cites “widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19” as having a corrosive effect on government institutions leading to “violent extremist attacks during 2021.”

As Loudoun County, Va., parents know, the U.S. government placed “threat tags” on parents who objected to the local school board cram down of Critical Race Theory (CRT), otherwise known as Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity (DIE) curricula, and opposed COVID-19 mandates on students. Those “threat tags” triggered the use of “counterterrorism measures” to surveil parents, according to a DOJ whistleblower.

The Justice Department tagged troublesome parents with the “EDUOFFICIALS” tag to keep track of cases.

In Nov. 2021, the whistleblower revealed an email confirming the threat tags came from among the highest offices at the DOJ.

A letter by GOP Congressional reps to Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed the AG issued these orders and wished to “scope this threat on a national level and provide an opportunity for comprehensive analysis.” Going after the parents was agreed to between the Biden education department and the Left-wing National School Boards Association, which pushed CRT, and enforced by the Department of Justice.

Now it appears the program has been expanded to include Americans who disagree with the media and government narratives about COVID-19 and vote fraud.

People questioning authority of the Democrats in charge create a “heightened threat environment” because of what government officials assess as “mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM)” in the “online environment filled with false or misleading narratives” and “conspiracy theories.”

As the meme goes, conspiracy theories are coming true so often they’ve become spoiler alerts.

That means Joe Rogan’s podcast, which has been right more than the government on issues of masking and some COVID-19 issues, must be scrutinized for wrong-think. As I reported at PJ Media, before he began his futile apologies tour, Rogan pointed out he’d been right and the government had been the one doling out the misinformation:

“The problem I have with the term misinformation, especially today,” Rogan said in his statement, “is that many of the things we thought of as misinformation just a short while ago are now accepted as fact.” And then he listed a number of them, such as “eight months ago if you said ‘if you get vaccinated you could still get COVID and you could still spread COVID,’ you’d be removed from social media; they would ban you from certain platforms.” He continued, “Now, that’s accepted as fact.” Cloth mask efficacy and the lab leak theory were two other pieces of “dangerous misinformation” for which you could get banned but are now accepted wisdom, Rogan said.

In a recent column, PJ Media colleague Stacey Lennox pointed out the innumerable ways in which the government was wrong on COVID-19 and now seeks to memory hole its mistakes. But not, of course, before the reputations, jobs, church life, and work product of millions of individuals had been impugned, removed, besmirched by government, media, and Big Tech actors. If you doubt, look up all their fact checks.

While Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a doctor, has been called a “science denier” for being right all this time, Lennox points out that suddenly the “science” has changed! It’s a miracle! The political science has changed to reflect election-year polling showing these authoritarian liars and their elected handmaidens are deservedly tanking in the polls. Suddenly, the discussion of making life painful for the unvaccinated is at least temporarily muted.

This sudden flip flop reflects another popular conspiracy theory turned spoiler alert meme. A patient asks his doctor, “Doctor, how long is this COVID thing going to last?” to which the doctor responds, “How should I know, I’m a doctor, not a politician.”

Under this new threat assessment which oddly has a sunset date of June 22, 2022, Rogan could be considered a “threat actor.” Donald Trump could be considered a “threat actor” for speaking out loudly about voter fraud and election chicanery. Why? They may foment an act of violence.

And who decides what words are dangerous and which ones “caused” violence? Not you.

All words are fighting words now in the eyes of the Department of Justice.

Joe Biden recently stammered over the words attributed to murderous dictator Josef Stalin about counting votes. “It’s not the people who vote that count,” the quote goes, “it’s the people who count the votes” that matter.

Indeed, it’s worth keeping in mind that in this “heightened threat environment,” when the Leftist government, Big Tech, and their media partners use every lever to punish anything other than their matrix of acceptable “truth,” it’s not the people who utter the words who matter, it’s the people who define the words who do.

Oh, and the Border Patrol recently caught another Saudi terror suspect with Yemeni ties at the wide-open, come on in, Joe Biden invade-athon.

But you’re the “threat actor.”