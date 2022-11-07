Cruz Vows to Defund Biden's 'Partisan Stormtroopers' in the DOJ if Trump Is Indicted

It’s no secret that there’s a strong possibility of President Joe Biden’s Justice Department indicting former President Donald Trump in the near future. They’ve already set the stage for such action with the seemingly politically weaponized FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Whether the looming DOJ indictment is a result of the House Jan. 6 Committee’s show trial or a dispute over classified documents stored at the former president’s home, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz drew battle lines over the weekend.

“If Biden treats the Department of Justice as partisan stormtroopers, then Congress is justified in using whatever tools Congress has to stop that abuse of power,” Cruz told The Hill in an interview. In simple terms, the Texas senator, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and possibly a future chairman of it, will work to defund the DOJ if it plays partisan political games with the former president.

The Hill noted:

If an indictment of Trump does come before mid-December, Justice Department funding likely would become a political football as congressional leaders work to pass legislation to fund the government for the next year.

Cruz also believes that Trump’s indictment will be perfectly timed to coincide with a likely indictment of Hunter Biden, though Hunter’s will likely be much less serious. The senator suggested that the two announcements will be timed to make it appear as if Biden’s DOJ is working in an even-handed way.

“The Biden White House wants to indict Donald Trump and they want to put whatever fig leaf in front of them they can to make it appear slightly less partisan,” Cruz said.

Related: Yes, They’re Going to Arrest Donald Trump. Deal With It.

Cruz recently published a book on the subject of the weaponization of institutions like the DOJ and the FBI, titled Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized the Legal System.

In a recent interview with Fox Business host Stuart Varney, Cruz said, “It is a book that exposes how Barack Obama and Joe Biden have turned the Department of Justice and the FBI, and the IRS, and the machinery of the federal government into a politicized weapon to target their enemies, and I think it’s profoundly dangerous.”

My new book exposes how Biden and Obama turned the DOJ, IRS, and FBI into a politicized weapon to target their enemies. #JusticeCorrupted Order now: https://t.co/n1KXWKShoJ pic.twitter.com/BnldWgNg0r — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 25, 2022

Cruz isn’t alone in his promise to use his congressional power — which could greatly increase, depending on the results of the 2022 midterms — to investigate government entities like the DOJ and the FBI to determine if the organizations are being used to target the administration’s political opponents.

House Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who will likely become the House Judiciary Committee chairman if the GOP takes control of the House after Nov. 8, has already vowed to investigate the origins of the investigation that led to the raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

That’s not speculation, either, as a group of Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee recently released a 1,000-page report on “a rampant culture of unaccountability, manipulation and abuse at the highest level.”

The report’s introduction holds nothing back. “Quite simply, the problem — the rot within the FBI — festers in and proceeds from Washington,” it reads. “[T]he FBI and its parent agency, the Justice Department, have become political institutions.”

“America’s not America if you have a Justice Department that treats people differently under the law,” Jordan told Fox News. “It’s supposed to be equal treatment under the law. That’s not happening and we know it’s not happening because 14 brave FBI agents came to us as whistleblowers and told us what exactly is going on here.”

If Republicans win majority control of the upper chamber, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin will become chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, giving Republicans all the power they need to dig deep and remove the poisonous roots of corruption.

A spokesperson for Johnson’s office said the Republican senator’s top priority will be investigating “corruption and politicization of federal law enforcement and our intelligence agencies.”

It was recently reported that Trump could announce his intentions to make a 2024 run for the White House as soon as Nov. 14. Many on social media guessed that an indictment against Trump would likely come right before or after that announcement, whenever it may be.

Clearly, the Biden administration is scared to death of Trump becoming the Republican nominee for the 2024 election, as hypothetical polls keep showing the president beating both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Unfortunately for the Dems, they have nobody, as of now, who could beat a strong GOP candidate like Trump.

In the meantime, you can bet that the Biden administration and the Democrats will do whatever it takes to soil Trump’s name, reputation, and perhaps even his eligibility to run in 2024. Let’s hope the Republicans, with their — hopefully — newfound majority power in Congress after the midterms, stick to their word and extinguish this culture of government corruption sooner rather than later.