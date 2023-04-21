Female Athlete Injured by Fake Female Competitor Calls for an End to the Madness

The funny thing about waging war against reality is that reality always wins. There is simply no way around it. Leftists will never prevail in their quest to claim that men can become women and women men. Even if technology advances to the point where every single cell of an individual can be transformed, that person will still have a male or female mindset that will manifest itself in all manner of unexpected ways. And the real-life downside of the transgender madness has still only partially emerged. Another aspect of it became clear in North Carolina recently, when a female high-school athlete was seriously injured in competition against a male she should never have been forced to face.

They weren’t wrestling, either. This was volleyball, which is not generally known as a rough sport where players are likely to get injured. The New York Post reported Friday that Payton McNabb, who is a senior at Hiwassee Dam High School in Murphy, N.C., “suffered a concussion and neck injury during a game in September when the trans athlete sent the ball into her face.” Now McNabb “has urged the state legislature to pass a bill banning transgender athletes born male from playing on female sports teams.”

That is a perfectly reasonable request, and it’s worth bearing in mind when Leftist politicians and transgender advocates start claiming that fiendish Republicans are trying to deny the rights of athletes who are in the grip of transgender delusions, and that there is no proof that allowing men who think they’re women compete with real women actually causes any harm to real women. Payton McNabb is a real woman, and she suffered the harm that transgender advocates deny.

North Carolina’s WLOS reported Thursday that McNabb said, “Due to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association policy allowing biological males to compete against biological females, my life has forever been changed.” WLOS added, “McNabb indicated that, to this day, she is still recovering from her injuries, and continues to face other health struggles as a result of what happened, such as impaired vision, partial paralysis on the right side of her body, constant headaches, anxiety and depression.”

McNabb also stated, “I was unable to play the rest of my last volleyball season, and although I’m currently playing softball I’m not able to perform as well as I know I have in the past because of the injury.” According to WLOS, “she added that her ability to retain and comprehend information has been ‘impaired,’ forcing her to obtain accommodations at school as well.”

There it is. When someone insists that “trans women are women” and calls you a bigot and a hatemonger for dissenting, remember that the “trans women are women” position has provided the basis for women to be raped in schools and impregnated in women’s prison. It has given Payton McNabb impaired vision, partial paralysis on the right side of her body, constant headaches, anxiety, and depression. So who exactly is the hateful one? And how many more genuine women have to be brutalized and injured before this madness is generally acknowledged as just that: madness?

Payton McNabb said it best: “Allowing biological males to compete against biological females is dangerous. I may be the first to come before you with an injury, but if this doesn’t pass, I won’t be the last.” There is no doubt about that whatsoever. So will transgender advocates, who insist that trans women are women and that all who disagree are evil, pay Payton McNabb’s medical bills? How many women will have to be injured or raped before this society-wide experiment in social contagion and the normalization of insanity is brought to a close?

Losing competitions to fake women such as Lia Thomas is one thing. But risking serious injury is quite another. And yet when athlete Riley Gaines showed up at San Francisco State University to speak up in defense of women’s sports, trans advocates screamed abuse at her and assaulted her. In this age of insanity, the trans advocates actually think that they occupy the moral high ground. But Payton McNabb shows that that is just as much of a delusion and fantasy as the idea that men can become women and women can become men.

