The Ex-Superintendent of Loudoun County Schools Has Been Indicted on Three Misdemeanors

On Monday, Scott Ziegler, the ex-superintendent of the Loudoun County Public School system in Virginia, was indicted on three misdemeanors. National Review notes that those charges were false publication, prohibited conduct, and penalizing an employee for a court appearance. The district’s public information officer, Wayde Byard, faces a single count of felony perjury. Ziegler was fired by the district on Dec. 7 after a grand jury unsealed its findings regarding the events in which a “transgender” student sexually assaulted a female student and was transferred to another school, at which he committed another assault. The father of the second victim was barred from school property. He was also escorted out of a school board meeting as he attempted to hold board members accountable. As PJ Media reported earlier, the grand jury’s findings included information that district and school officials were:

…looking out for their own interests instead of the best interests of LCPS. This invariably led to a stunning lack of openness, transparency, and accountability, both to the public and the special grand jury. There were several decision points for senior LCPS administrators, up to and including the superintendent, to be transparent and step in and alter the sequence of events leading up to the October 6, 2021, BRHS sexual assault. They failed at every juncture.

JUST IN: Indictments announced against two Loudoun County Public Schools officials. ▪️Former Superintendent – Scott Ziegler; 3 misdemeanors including penalizing an employee for a court appearance. ▪️Communications Director – Wayde Byard; Felony perjury (lying under oath). pic.twitter.com/XIo2QpuF6r — Sierra Fox (@thesierrafox) December 12, 2022

According to The Daily Caller on Dec. 5, the district said that it was “pleased” the investigation “found no evidence of criminal conduct on the part of anyone within LCPS, and not a single indictment was filed as a result of this lengthy process.”

Pleased. Do you need to read any further?

Well, we have indictments now. Sadly, too little, too late. The takeaway here is not that the district “mishandled” this situation. The fact is that the district and the school board did not give a damn about what happened to the victims. The district and the board were too concerned about finding themselves on the wrong end of a lawsuit and decided that gender identity trumped justice. In fact, gender identity appears to have been the district’s primary focus. The “trans” person could not be held to a standard of conduct. Not only did the district place trans rights over the rights of the victims, but it also used trans rights as a way to bury the story.

Hopefully, the families of the victims are not done, and will not accept three misdemeanors and one felony as “justice.” The fact that Ziegler and Byard are facing little more than wrist slaps and will likely not be held accountable should be an insult not only to parents in the Loudoun County School District but to parents everywhere. Ziegler, Byard, and everyone who played a role in hiding these assaults and creating the unfathomable damage to the victims should be the subject of civil suits and, for that matter, a class action lawsuit on behalf of every family in the district. No child in the Loudoun County school system is safe as long as these people are in power. They should not have a moment’s rest until they have acknowledged what they have done, have been removed from their positions, duly sanctioned, and left penniless. Their egos trumped the innocence of two girls, and they can never adequately atone for that.