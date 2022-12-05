'They Failed at Every Juncture.' The Loudoun County, VA Grand Jury Has Unsealed Its Findings

On Monday, the grand jury that had been investigating the incidents involving a student in the Loudoun County School District who had committed acts of sexual abuse in two schools and against different students made its findings available to the public.

The website Loudoun Now reports that the jury had been empaneled since April as requested by Attorney General Jason Miyares. Miyares was acting on a request from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who made it an executive order on his first day in office.

At issue was the way the district handled a situation in which a student sexually assaulted a girl at Stonebridge High School in May of 2021. After being transferred to Broad Run High School, he assaulted another girl in October of that year.

In the report, the nine-member grand jury stated that while there was not a coordinated coverup, LCPS administrators were

…looking out for their own interests instead of the best interests of LCPS. This invariably led to a stunning lack of openness, transparency, and accountability, both to the public and the special grand jury. There were several decision points for senior LCPS administrators, up to and including the superintendent, to be transparent and step in and alter the sequence of events leading up to the October 6, 2021, BRHS sexual assault. They failed at every juncture.

The report also states that despite the lack of a cover-up, school board members were deliberately deprived of information about both assaults and had to learn about them through the press, presumably the investigative report from The Daily Wire. The grand jury also stated that the October 6, 2021, abduction and assault “could have and should have been avoided.”

Also noteworthy, the report also recounts how the father of the victim of the October 6 incident was escorted from Stone Bridge High School and that the school’s principal asked the superintendent’s office about obtaining a letter of “no trespass” against the father. The LCPS chief operator sent an email to the superintendent and other senior staffers, indicating that the incident was related to policy 8040, which pertains to “transgender and gender expansive students.” A team meeting was scheduled to discuss the matter. The grand jury believes that this was the “beginning of the complete lack of LCPS surrounding this situation.”

Loudoun Now made the entire report with the attachments available here. Please note that it does contain sexually explicit language and profanity.