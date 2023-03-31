Politico Admits Case Against Trump Is Weak, Watches Our Republic Circle the Drain, Says ‘So What?’

Donald Trump was indicted Thursday and the sun came up as usual on Friday; all this business about the United States descending to banana-republic status is just right-wing hysteria, right? Wrong. The far-Left flagship Politico thumbed its nose at patriots on Thursday, cheerfully admitting that the case against Trump is a farrago of half-truths, distortions, and lies, served up as a flimsy excuse for what is really going on: the political persecution of the chief opponent of the ruling regime.

But then, instead of standing on principle and calling for a restoration of equal justice and the rule of law, Politico threw up its hands and asked: “So what?” Yes, they’re framing Donald Trump again, and yes, they know it and they know that we know it, but they don’t care. In fact, it’s likely that this case went ahead not despite being flimsy to the point of nonexistence, but because it’s so weak.

The Politico article is proof: the weakness of the case against Trump is not something that the ruling elites are trying to hide; on the contrary, they want all Americans to notice it. They want us to see and understand the fundamental lesson of this weakness: that they aren’t enforcing the law, they’re ripping it to shreds.

The message of the flimsiness of the Trump indictment is precisely that it is a political prosecution, and that the law is being manipulated to serve political purposes. With that message comes a warning: get too far out of line, and you’ll get the same treatment, no matter how innocent you are. Don’t be so naïve, after what happened to Trump, as to think that the rule of law will protect you.

And so Politico says it straight out: “Sometimes even Donald Trump has a point. This time, it’s his claim that he has been singled out by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for conduct that would probably not have been charged as a crime against anyone else.”

Astoundingly, even after leading off their “who cares about equal justice under the law?” article with this, the same article says farther down: “Trump and his defenders may claim that the indictment should be dismissed because he is the victim of selective or malicious prosecution, but at the moment, a legal argument along those lines appears likely to fail. The reason is that the law generally requires robust evidence that the defendant has been singled out for an improper reason and that other, similarly situated people have not been criminally charged for similar conduct.” If there was ever a defendant in the history of the United States who had proof that he was singled out for an improper reason, it’s Donald Trump, and this Politico article is another proof of that fact.

Politico marvels that “the first ever criminal prosecution of a former U.S. president” didn’t come in connection with “Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election or his retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago,” as if those cases weren’t additional examples of the Left’s vendetta against Trump and its determination to corrupt the legal system of the United States in order to get him. Politico goes on to admit that Manhattan Stalinist show trial chief Alvin Bragg has indicted Trump using “a highly unusual legal theory,” and even admits that those who say this prosecution is a politically motivated witch hunt are correct. It notes that “pretty much everything” about the case “seemed designed to shore up Trump’s claim that he was the victim of a legal vendetta by the office” of the Manhattan district attorney. Mark Pomerantz, who led the investigation against Trump, “comes off as singularly obsessed with charging Trump with anything that he can come up with — no matter how obscure or bizarre the legal theory.” In sum, “this particular criminal case probably never would have been brought for anyone but Trump.”

Politico’s article then goes on to say, however, that it doesn’t care: Trump is, in the eyes of this far-Left rag, so singularly evil that by golly, he deserves to be framed and his political career destroyed on false pretenses. Meanwhile, it’s all Trump’s fault: “Trump is likely to try to make this process as inflammatory and painful as possible for the country, but there is no need for us to indulge his endless grievance-mongering or his self-serving account of the case against him,” which Politico just admitted was a nothing case designed to destroy a political opponent of the elites.

Politico has been a disgrace since its founding, but this is even worse than its usual fare. The destroyers of the republic are admitting their crime, singing songs about it, and after cheering on the demise of a judicial system that was once scrupulously impartial and carefully even-handed, dancing on its corpse.