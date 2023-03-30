Trump Speaks Out on Indictment: The Democrats 'Have Done the Unthinkable'

When he’s right, he’s right. Donald Trump issued a statement on Thursday evening after the United States of America completed its descent to banana-republic status, saying: “This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.” He then recalled some of the Left’s earlier attempts to frame and destroy him for crimes he didn’t commit. This instance is no different: every sentient being on the planet knows that Trump hasn’t been indicted for any actual criminal activity, but because he is the foremost foe of the Leftist political establishment, and thus the fundamental obstacle to their authoritarian goals.

With the indictment, that establishment has shown that it has no regard whatsoever for the rule of law, which is not to say that this indictment won’t succeed in destroying Trump’s 2024 candidacy and his chances of returning to the White House. Three House Republicans–Jim Jordan, James Comer, and Bryan Steil–recently wrote a letter to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who Trump rightly said Thursday evening was “doing Joe Biden’s dirty work.” They pointed out that “even the Washington Post quoted ‘legal experts’ as calling your actions ‘unusual’ because ‘prosecutors have repeatedly examined the long-established details but decided not to pursue charges.’”

In this, they echoed, of all people, the New York Times, which recently admitted that hush money, which is what this indictment is ostensibly all about, “is not inherently illegal.” Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA tweeted: “Alvin Bragg lowered 52% of criminal charges in NYC last year to misdemeanors. He just bent over backwards legally to raise the charges against Trump to a felony. WITCH HUNT!!”

The flimsiness of the case against Trump, however, is not a bug, it’s a feature. The Democrat establishment is signaling its willingness to go after their nemesis on any basis, no matter how trivial, and to make something out of nothing in any way they possibly can, so as to deny his ability to challenge its hegemony. Trump recalled: “From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country – have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”

Here again, when he’s right, he’s right: he reminded us all of the many ways they have gone after him in the past over nothing: “You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.” Now this, the biggest nothing of all, and they’re going farther with it than with any of their previous attempts. Trump added: “The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.” The unthinkable has become reality: the entire ruling class has gone rogue, discarded all respect for Constitutional protections and the rule of law, and shown the world that they’ll stop at nothing, literally nothing, to keep their hold on power.

Related: BREAKING: Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury. Will This Hand Him the White House?

Those who are certain this will hand Trump the 2024 election on a platter should take careful note of that: the people he is facing, and the American people are facing, are evil and unscrupulous. If they’ll do this, what will they shrink from doing in order to stop him? “Never before in our Nation’s history,” Trump continued, “has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever.”

Trump criticized Bragg and then stated: “I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” We can only hope, but even Trump didn’t sound so confident a few minutes later, when he added another post at Truth Social:

These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President. THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE. IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!

Yes, it is. Love Donald Trump or hate him, he is now the point man for our freedom. If he succumbs to these Stalinist show trial charges, the freedom of all of us is in peril.