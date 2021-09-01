Washington Post Knows What Will Make America Great Again: Afghan Refugees

Well, whaddeya know, the Washington Post really does want to make America great again, and it has just the plan to do it: bring in tens of thousands of Afghan refugees. In an unsigned editorial entitled “Afghan refugees will know indifference, bigotry — and also kindness — in America. They will also make it better,” the WaPo Editorial Board claimed that racist, redneck, Trumpist yahoos are going to make life difficult for the sage, victimized Afghans who have just arrived here (after being prioritized over Americans), but ultimately they will transform this country into a better place, presumably something like the beloved homeland they left behind.

The Post claimed that “the bigotry oozes forth from” – you guessed it! – “former president Donald Trump, who set the exodus in motion by signing a deal with the Taliban last year to seal the U.S. departure and now, along with others in his party’s nativist ranks, warns of terrorists infiltrating American communities, masquerading as refugees. In fact, the number of refugees, Muslims or otherwise, who have carried out terrorist attacks in this country is minuscule.”

How many is “minuscule”? How many are acceptable? At what point does it become foolish to bring in people among whom there is an unknowable number of jihadis, or is there no such point? The Post doesn’t seem to care about those questions, and meanwhile accuses those who are concerned about the influx of tens of thousands of largely unvetted or inadequately vetted refugees from a Sharia state of fearmongering: “But Mr. Trump and his Republican acolytes at Fox News, in Congress and elsewhere sense political gain in conjuring fear, so conjure they do.”

Nevertheless, the WaPo is confident that everything will be all right in the end, apparently by magic, since nothing in the multicultural relativism they push on the country relentlessly will allow for the outcome they appear to be so certain of here: The Afghans, says the Post, “will become as thoroughly American as their native-born peers, and their energy, ambition and pluck will be an enduring gift to their new country.”

Well, that’s terrific. I was worried there for a minute. But I’m afraid I do have a few lingering concerns. I can offer them anecdotally: Adnan Fazeli, a Muslim refugee brought to Maine in 2009 by Catholic Charities, died waging jihad for the Islamic State. And on June 5, 2014, a teenage Somali named Abdul Razak Ali Artan arrived in Dallas, along with his mother and six siblings. In November 2016, Artan injured nine people in car and knife jihad attacks at Ohio State University.

There are many other such cases. Somali Muslim migrant Mohammad Barry in February 2016 stabbed multiple patrons at a restaurant owned by an Israeli Arab Christian; Ahmad Khan Rahami, an Afghan Muslim migrant, in September 2016 set off bombs in New York City and New Jersey; Arcan Cetin, a Turkish Muslim migrant, in September 2016 murdered five people in a mall in Burlington, Washington; Dahir Adan, another Somali Muslim migrant, in October 2016 stabbed mall shoppers in St. Cloud while screaming “Allahu akbar”; and 72 jihad terrorists came to the U.S. from the countries listed in Trump’s initial immigration ban, which was widely, albeit inaccurately, excoriated as a “Muslim ban.”

Yes, WaPo, that’s a minuscule number. But really, when one is one the receiving end of a jihadi knife, the fact that this is still a relatively rare occurrence in the United States somewhat recedes in importance. Now, are any of the Afghans who have just arrived in the United States going to follow in the footsteps of those jihadis? Maybe. But maybe not. The Washington Post thinks it’s just fine to play Russian roulette with the lives of the American hoi polloi who, unlike the members of the Post Editorial Board, don’t have gated communities to retreat into in order to avoid the consequences of decisions advocated by the Washington Post. To be concerned about jihad terrorism among refugees from what has been a jihadi hotspot for twenty-plus years, and where numerous Islamic State and al-Qaeda prisoners were just released, is simply “bigotry,” stoked by the incorrigible and irredeemable former president.

Related: Check Out What the Biden Administration Just Did to Websites Listing Weapons It Gave to the Taliban

The Post and its cohorts have for years shut down the discussion that Americans need to have about migration from jihadi hotspots with reflexive charges of “bigotry.” It is long past time to reject their cant and hypocrisy and challenge the America-Last policies that the political and media elites keep foisting upon us. How many must now die at the hands of newly admitted jihadis before that needed discussion can be had?