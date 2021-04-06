Is Customs and Border Protection Covering Up the Arrest of Two Yemenis on the Terror Watch List?

As if we needed still more illustration of the fact that the border is a national security issue and that jihad terrorists are exploiting Biden’s handlers’ open border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Monday that “U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested two Yemeni men within the last 2 months that were identified on a terrorism watch list.” Will any lessons be learned from this? Come on, man! Not only will no lessons be learned, but CBP had by Tuesday morning spiked its press release, replacing it with an “Access Denied” notice.

Maybe it’s just a glitch; the press release briefly reappeared on Tuesday afternoon, and then the “Access Denied” notice came back. Or maybe Biden’s handlers are nervous that wide distribution will expose their border policy even more than it is already exposed for the monstrous act of national betrayal that it is. Unfortunately for Biden’s handlers’ CBP, however, CBS-Los Angeles has already picked it up, as well as Reuters and the VOA.

“The first incident,” CBP reported in its now-spiked release, “occurred on January 29, at approximately 1:10 a.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station arrested a man for illegally entering the United States….Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Yemen, was on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List as well as on the No-Fly list.”

Then on March 30, “at approximately 11:30 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station arrested a man for illegally entering the United States,” agents “conducted records checks, which revealed that the man, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Yemen, was also on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and on the No-Fly list.”

How many more jihad terrorists have entered the United States via the Mexican border and not been caught? CBP confirmed in mid-March that four people on the FBI’s terror watch list have been apprehended at the Mexican border since October. CBP likewise reported on February 3 that “Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of 11 Iranian citizens who illegally crossed the border into the United States….Yuma Sector agents apprehended eight Iranian nationals in FY2020, compared to just 14 from all other border patrol sectors combined. So far in FY2021, Yuma Sector agents have apprehend [sic] 14 nationals from Iran.”

There is more. The Justice Department announced back in March 2020 that Mohamad Milon Hossain, a Bangladeshi national, “admitted that from March 2017 to June 2019, he conspired to bring, and brought, Bangladeshi nationals to the United States at the Texas border in exchange for payment.” And the military site SOFREP reported in January 2020 that “three members of the al-Qaeda terrorist group were stopped and apprehended trying to fly into Dallas while using passports from Colombia. The three entered Colombia via Venezuela.”

That same month, according to KYMA, “Mexicali Police Chief Maria Elena Andrade confirmed that a red alert has been issued at the Mexicali border due to a possible Iranian terrorist threat….‘We received reports that four nationals of Iran possibly carrying explosives were going to attempt to cross the border in the area of San Luis to Mexicali.’”

In October 2019, a Muslim migrant from Jordan named Moayad Heider Mohammad Aldairi was sentenced to three years in prison for sneaking at least six Yemeni Muslims into the United States across the border from Mexico.

Much of that took place during the Trump years, while the president was doing everything he could against intense opposition to get the border under control. Now it’s a free-for-all, and there is no telling how many jihad terrorists will enter the country via Mexico in the next four years.

But building a wall? That was racist. Things have gotten so bad at the border that Biden’s handlers are even considering finishing Trump’s wall, but they’re likely to face such withering blowback even from the suggestion that nothing is less likely. Anyone who wishes to make the trip is going to continue to stream in at will.

How long must this go on? How many Islamic jihadis must we admit into our country before this broken system is repaired? How many Americans have to die at the hands of these “refugees” before the calls of an increasing number of Americans to stop this madness are heeded?

When the apprehension of the two Yemenis was announced, Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino stated: “Part of the Border Patrol’s mission states we will protect the country from terrorists. Today, like every other day, our agents did that. These apprehensions at our border illustrates the importance of our mission and how we can never stop being vigilant in our everyday mission to protect this great country.”

Yes, but haven’t you heard, Agent Bovino? It’s “racist” to be vigilant. And when you apprehend jihadis, it’s “Islamophobic” as well. Stand down, man! Scrub that press release!

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.