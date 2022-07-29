What's This? Biden Administration Authorizes Construction of a Wall Near Yuma, Ariz.

Very, very quietly, the Biden administration has authorized the completion of a section of Donald Trump’s border wall near Yuma, Ariz. This after Biden promised that “not another foot” of the wall would be built during his administration.

The plan “includes filling four major gaps in the wall that continue to allow the Yuma area to be one of the busiest corridors for illegal immigration crossings,” according to Fox News.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the construction was designed to “deploy modern, effective border measures” and improve “safety and security along the Southwest Border.” Gee. No one else ever thought of that.

The project will be funded under Homeland Security’s 2021 budget, though it was initially planned to be funded by the Defense Department. Yuma’s border sector remains an unsolved issue for the Biden administration as border patrol agents have already stopped migrants more than 160,000 times from January through June in the sector this year. The figure is nearly quadruple the number of migrant stops from last year and the Yuma sector remains the busiest migrant sector in the state of Arizona.

Do you think it’s a coincidence that Biden broke his promise not to build another foot of the border wall because Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly is in a very tough re-election fight? The GOP primary next Tuesday will determine who Kelly will run against. It will either be venture capitalist Blake Masters, who is endorsed by Trump, or wealthy businessman Jim Lamon.

Masters is up by a few percentage points on Lamon, but either candidate should give Kelly a run for his money. In that sense, every little bit helps, and the wall is very popular in Arizona.

Biden’s anti-wall rhetoric was fierce during the campaign.

During an interview in August 2020, Biden told NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro: “There will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration, No. 1.” “I’m going to make sure that we have border protection, but it’s going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it. And at the ports of entry — that’s where all the bad stuff is happening,” he added. Biden also ceased all new border wall construction after he took office and has told Congress to cancel funding for border wall construction.

How’s that “hi-tech capacity” workin’ out for ya, Mr. President?