Is the Deep State Trying to Frame Trump as a 'Malignant Narcissist'?

Rush Limbaugh was the first to collect leftist and media astroturf sound bites and edit them together into an audio montage, so you could hear for yourself just how orchestrated and contrived the messaging from the left really was. One of his most famous montages centered on the word “gravitas,” which the news media used in 2000 almost simultaneously when describing George W. Bush’s selection of Dick Cheney as his running mate.

Advertisement

Since then, the right has become quite adept at spotting such astroturf messaging and exposing it. No doubt you’ve heard leftists accuse conservatives of posing a threat “to our democracy.” That’s no accident.

The media suddenly agreeing that Biden needs to step down reminds me of this. pic.twitter.com/3j7uYZmRpL — TaraBull (@TaraBull) July 13, 2024

Where does all of this originate? The typical assumption is that a brain trust at the DNC—or one of the DNC’s favorite NGOs—conceives it all: strategy, timing, messaging, and, of course, execution. Nothing is left to chance. In some cases, it’s likely an email sent directly to the right people. In others, it’s a term or phrase pushed through an article in a major national outlet like The New York Times or The Washington Post, which the rest of the media then read and follow.

But if you read Kevin’s piece from yesterday—which floated the possibility that the late Rob Reiner could have been a tool of the deep state—these astroturf montages take on an added dimension. The key points from Kevin’s article that are relevant to our discussion center on how you recognize something as a psyop. Kevin was referring to Chase Hughes, whom he described as a military expert on human behavior.

Let's quickly recap the three ways Mr. Hughes told us how we can recognize a psyop: Everyone involved repeats the psyop narrative verbatim; Celebrities parrot the narrative; Those who speak against the narrative are ostracized.

Advertisement

Not long after I read this, I couldn’t help but notice on my X feed a barrage of posts from people from all walks of life out of nowhere describing President Donald Trump as “a malignant narcissist."

💙 the malignant narcissist Trump can't handle the outpouring of love for a great president, Joe Biden. He will never attain the honor, dignity and respect that President Biden is shown.

Trump is a petty, ignorant man possessing no redeeming qualities. Trump is forever a loser. — California Native (@SanAndreasCA) December 21, 2025

Of course, celebrities are in on the act. Here’s Brad Garrett, formerly of Everybody Loves Raymond, demonstrating why no one loved Robert.

Actor Brad Garrett: "We have a malignant narcissist sitting in the White House… I love how Jimmy Kimmel is doubling down in his monologues and Stephen Colbert, still doing what they do best."pic.twitter.com/cpJGJd3GID — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) December 20, 2025

Yes, there’s more. There’s much more, and they are all from people who don’t know each other. These X posts are just from yesterday.

Have you explained to your malignant narcissist boss that the only thing that will have his name on it in five years will be his headstone?



Time for you to give your input - what do you think these accounts should be called when Trump's name is removed from them? — John F Parnell (@johnfparnell) December 21, 2025

Advertisement

I could go on. I found hundreds on the X platform alone, all posted in a very short span of time. It’s like someone flipped a switch and the term came on hard and strong. It's quite feasible that a sizable number of paid trolls are pushing the term. But still, since a lot of the users of the term are real people, we are left to assume that the messaging has been planted deep and fast for consumer use among rabid leftists. I can't tell beyond what the left is trying to put out there, but, at least within their own ranks, it seems to be sticking.

So, what is “malignant narcissism"? Is it even a thing?

Apparently, it is a term used in the psychology field, but it is not an actual diagnosis. Erich Fromm, the German social psychologist who died in 1980, is said to have created the term. He used it to describe a blend of narcissism (grandiosity, entitlement, lack of empathy) with such antisocial traits as deceit, exploitation, and lack of remorse. On top of that, it includes a certain amount of sadism where the narcissist derives a certain pleasure from dominating or harming others.

Outside of the fact that Fromm could be describing just about any politician anywhere, I feel like he actually met my first five bosses in my career, a couple of high school teachers, and this one mechanic I had a few years back.

The issue here really is not whether Trump or anyone fits the description of what Fromm described as a “malignant narcissist.” Rather, I think we need to get at how it’s possible that hundreds of thousands of people who can’t even spell “narcissist” and who don’t know what the word “malignant” even means are using the two words together, starting just this week, while they psychoanalyze the president of the United States.

Advertisement

The truth is, they’re not psychoanalyzing anyone. They’re useful idiots in a game that’s being played by professionals. Most likely people who tested and focus-grouped the term “malignant narcissist” recently and feel they can make this one stick on Trump.

In short, if you ask me, I’d say this is likely the work of a cabal of malignant narcissists.

Christmas is almost here, and we’ve got just the idea to round out your list for that special person in your life. There’s no better way to tell someone what they mean to you than giving them the gift of common sense thinking and a break from the legacy media! PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 74% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 74% off a VIP membership!