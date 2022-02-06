Delta Asks Department of Justice to Set Up 'No Fly List' of Misbehaving Passengers

There has been a surge of “air rage” incidents since the pandemic began, and Delta Airlines wants to do something about it. They are asking the Department of Justice to create a “no-fly” list of unruly passengers that would prevent anyone on the list from flying commercially in the U.S.

Currently, airlines have their own lists of passengers who, due to a past incident, are barred from flying with that carrier. But there’s no rule that would keep a passenger who has been unruly on one airline from flying on another.

Washington Post:

Delta recently submitted more than 900 names to the Transportation Security Administration so that it could pursue civil penalties, Bastian said. “While such cases represent a small fraction of overall flights, the rate of incidents with unruly passengers on Delta has increased nearly 100 percent since 2019,” he wrote. “We fully support using the full force of the law in these cases.”

But why the massive increase in incidents of air rage? Were people going crazy from being cooped up during the lockdown? Maybe flight attendants are getting less sleep or something.

Not even close.