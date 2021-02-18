What Has the WHO Done to Deserve a $200 Million Blank Check From Biden?

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has informed the United Nations that the U.S. will pay the World Health Organization $200 million in dues. The money is owed to WHO after the Trump administration cut funding to the group.

The cash certainly isn’t for a job well done. As of today, more than 2.5 million people have died in a pandemic that the WHO knew about early on and after the organization failed to take steps against China to mitigate the disaster. In fact, the organization has been a Chinese toady throughout the pandemic, running interference for China and keeping a lid on Chinese incompetence, mismanagement, and perhaps even negligence in handling a dangerous pathogen.

The WHO hasn’t saved a single life and probably cost lives with their contradictory and confusing directives on how to stay healthy. Why give them anything?

Fox News:

“Today, I’m pleased to confirm that by the end of the month, the United States intends to pay over $200 million in assessed and current obligations to the WHO,” Blinken said at a U.N. Security Council meeting. The remarks came as part of a Security Council meeting on the global response to coronavirus. “This is a key step forward in fulfilling our financial obligations as a WHO member, and it reflects our renewed commitment to ensuring the WHO has the support it needs to lead the global response to the pandemic, even as we work to reform it in the future,” Blinken said.

As with everything else at the UN, the world plays a gigantic game of “Let’s Pretend.” Everyone pretends the UN is a meaningful organization and not an Israel- and U.S.-bashing bunch of loudmouth hypocrites. UN members pretend that the WHO is an independent body that leaps into action when the health of the world is at stake.

“Let’s Pretend” is a fun game for children but when adults play the game, people end up dead.

“The WHO plays a crucial role in the world’s fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as well as countless other threats to global health and health security,” Biden said in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “The United States will continue to be a full participant and a global leader in confronting such threats and advancing global health and health security.”

The WHO hasn’t done anything to justify the enormous amounts of money thrown their way. The people who play a “crucial role” aren’t even in government. They are the doctors and nurses on the front lines caring for sick and dying people. The virologists, chemists, researchers, and company executives who created and organized the scientific miracle of a vaccine in record time — they’re the ones who have played a “crucial role” in battling the pandemic.

Not the strutting, posturing bureaucrats in the WHO.

The Biden administration is going ahead and giving the WHO the money even though, just last weekend, they criticized the group for not pressing China hard enough for information on the origins of the coronavirus.

“We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a lengthy statement. “It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government.”

It’s kind of hard for WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to be independent when he has his lips so firmly planted on Chinese President Xi’s posterior.