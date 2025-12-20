Trump Explains What Obamacare Is Really All About

For decades, the left’s entire act has been to claim that they’re looking out for the common people against the selfish plutocrats who would exploit them and bleed them dry, when what leftists are really doing is handing over the common people to the all-encompassing clutches of the government and Democrat donors, who then exploit them and bleed them dry.

One of the reasons why leftists hate President Donald Trump with such volcanic intensity is because he exposes this, and doesn’t hate to call leftists out for it, in ways that they have never been challenged before. On Friday, Trump did this regarding one of the contemporary American left’s proudest achievements: Obamacare.

Speaking in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the president stated plainly what massive numbers of Americans have experienced over the past decade: "The current Unaffordable Care Act, commonly known as Barack Hussein Obamacare, was created to make insurance companies rich.” That’s certainly what has been the result of it, as well as the further impoverishment of Americans who have had to fork over ever larger amounts for ever lower quality healthcare.

Trump continued:

It was bad health care at much too high a cost, and you see now that, the steep increase in premiums — it’s being demanded by the Democrats — It was never any good, Obamacare. It was done for the benefit of insurance companies, which totally control the Democrats.

He warned that trouble could be coming as a result:

That’s why you could have a strike, you know, on January 30. You could have another shutdown, because the Democrats are totally in the hands of — they’re totally controlled by the insurance companies, big wealthy companies. Again, I want the money to go directly to the people so you can buy your own health care, and you’ll get much better health care at a much lower price, and the only losers will be the insurance companies that have gotten rich.

Yes. The biggest failing of Obamacare is that, like every other socialist program, it takes away consumer choice. Under Obamacare, to take one notorious example, catastrophic care no longer exists. The best thing that Trump could do, particularly for younger people, would be to restore the pre-Obamacare status quo to the degree that people can pay for the care plan that they actually need.

The Democrats, however, will be (what else?) fighting tooth and nail against any such common-sense arrangement. With the Orwellian-named Affordable Care Act tax credits set to expire on New Year’s Eve, leftists are banking on a sharp rise in premiums to inspire in Americans a new taste for socialism, and allow for the passage of a three-year extension of Obamacare subsidies.

Trump is working to provide another option. “I'm going to call a meeting,” he said Friday, and underscoring its urgency, continued: “it could be in Florida this coming week or it could be back in the White House the first week, not the second or third week. I’m gonna call a meeting of the big insurance companies that have gotten so rich by receiving money and — really, far, far more money than they’re entitled to.... I’m gonna call a meeting of the insurance companies, I'm going to see if they get their price down, to put it very bluntly."

That’s a good start. American healthcare was affordable for decades when it was private. The more the government has gotten involved, the more prices have gone up. It has been abundantly established in numerous fields of endeavor that more government control means poorer quality, fewer choices, and greater expenses for the consumer, since he is paying not only for his own care, but for that of those who do not pay. There are always plenty of people who pay nothing, some because they are unable to do so, and others because socialism always comes with privileged elites who live on the backs of the workers they claim to champion.

Trump faces massive, moneyed obstacles as he tries to make healthcare great again, but this is a man who has beat long odds before. It is refreshing, in any case, to have someone involved in the ongoing healthcare controversy who really does care for the wellbeing of the American people, rather than, like the left, only pretending to do so.