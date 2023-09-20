‘Gender-Affirming Care’ Destroys Kids

It’s hard to imagine how quickly parents and the medical profession got duped into the industry of sterilizing and butchering children. The moment a young boy claims he’s a girl, he’s being pumped with dangerous puberty blockers.

Much of it is because parents are emotionally blackmailed into thinking that a child with gender confusion will inevitably commit suicide if their “gender identity” is not “affirmed.” There are plenty of stories out there of doctors asking parents, “Would you rather have a dead son or an alive daughter?” or vice-versa. They’ll even cite studies claiming that so-called “gender-affirming care” results in improved mental health.

Well, one landmark study that the transgender industry cites as evidence that “gender-affirming care” is positive has been given a fresh look, and the reality is much different than what transgender activists claim it is. According to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service analysis of the study, a third of gender-confused children who were “treated” with puberty blockers experience a deterioration of their mental health. That’s a significantly different result than what the original study claimed, that of the 44 children aged 12 to 15 who were given puberty blockers, none of them experienced any change to their mental health.

Why does this matter? Well, the original study, which was produced by experts from the NHS’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) at Tavistock and University College London Hospitals (UCLH) was used to justify lowering the age of children who could have access to puberty blockers.

The fresh analysis found that 34% of gender-confused kids experienced a negative change in their mental health, 37% experienced no change, and only 29% saw an improvement.

The reason for the difference in results is the original study looked at the overall average of participants’ mental wellbeing over a 12-month period. This resulted in patients whose mental health deteriorated and improved essentially cancelling each other out, producing the overall no change finding. The re-analysis instead tracked individual patient scores to produce its results and showed greater variation among participants taking the medication.

The original study and its results should never have been taken seriously in the first place due to the small sample size and the lack of a control group as well as because of the short time span the study covered. It’s easy to see how kids experiencing gender confusion could experience a short-term improvement in their mental health, perhaps even 12 months later. But as time passes and they’ve done irreversible damage to their bodies, what then?

A recent comprehensive study also found that there is no medical benefit for young people to receive so-called “gender-affirming care,” and sadly, the long-term outlook for those who are subjected to it is not good. As many as 90% of young people with gender confusion who are not encouraged to transition (socially or medically) will no longer identify as transgender upon reaching adulthood.

So why are kids being pumped full of dangerous drugs and eventually getting their genitals mutilated? It’s being done to them under false pretenses. The transgender cult makes them believe that transitioning will solve their problems, and bogus studies give doctors cover for pushing these expensive procedures with huge profit margins on parents, who are duped into believing that their child will commit suicide unless they do something.

In the end, it’s the children who suffer, and now more of these kids whose gender confusion was affirmed and not challenged are detransitioning and suing the doctors who butchered their bodies for profit.