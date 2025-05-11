NBC's Pathetic Hit Piece on Kash Patel Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

FBI Director Kash Patel testified before the House and Senate this week, so it hardly seems shocking that the legacy media decided it was a good time to publish a hit piece on him. But, the piece is so pathetic and predictable. After nearly 80 days of desperately searching for dirt, the best they could come up with is that he runs meetings differently than the bureau chiefs before him.

Advertisement

Apparently, the big scandal is that he’s getting briefed twice a week instead of every morning and isn’t wasting time on a weekly Zoom call with field offices. Never mind whether the job is getting done efficiently—what really matters, according to NBC News, is that he’s not clinging to the rituals of the swamp.

Patel has also stopped holding the weekly Wednesday-afternoon video teleconference with FBI leaders, one current and one former FBI official said. Patel’s approach to his new job has raised concerns that he is not taking the position seriously enough, a dozen current and former DOJ and FBI officials told NBC News. Officials who worked on the morning director’s briefings were told that the schedule was changed because Patel sometimes failed to arrive on time, said two current and two former FBI and Justice Department officials familiar with the matter.

Let’s be real—when the media is nitpicking a guy’s meeting schedule, it’s a dead giveaway they’ve run out of legitimate criticisms. After years of the FBI and Justice Department being weaponized against Trump and his allies, this is the best they got?

Advertisement

Related: Kash Patel Nukes Another Democrat Over Bogus FBI ‘Weaponization’ Narrative



Of course, the article essentially debunked itself by burying a key detail in the article:

Ben Williamson, an FBI spokesman, confirmed the reduction in 8:30 a.m. director’s briefings but denied that Patel had arrived late at morning meetings. He said Patel still attends five morning meetings each week — including three that are smaller than the director’s brief. “This change was based on feedback from people in the Bureau — NOT the Director’s schedule or attendance,” Williamson said. “He still has 5 morning meetings per week. These meetings are critical to keeping America safe.” Williamson declined to comment on whether the six trips cited by NBC News involved work activities and said the new director is abiding by all FBI ethics rules. “The FBI does not comment on travel arrangements for security purposes,” he said. “All ethical guidelines are followed rigorously.” FBI officials said the director’s weekly teleconference with field office leaders was stopped after “attempted leaks” led to a spate of news stories. But Patel still regularly speaks to the field office leaders.

Advertisement

NBC is also apparently scandalized that Kash Patel isn’t a stiff suit hiding in the shadows like his predecessors. Instead of quietly fading into the background, he dares to be visible—gasp!—on social media, wearing FBI gear, firing a rifle, and actually interacting with field agents. The horror! And the latest crisis? He wore a badge in a photo. That's so much worse than using the FBI to raid the home of your political opponent, isn't it? Forget fixing the FBI—Patel’s real crime, in their eyes, is not playing along with their bloated, self-important club.

Stay ahead of the media spin machine! Get exclusive analysis of how the mainstream press tries to undermine real FBI reform. VIP members receive uncensored coverage of what's really happening at the Bureau under Director Patel. Join PJ Media VIP today with code FIGHT for 60% off and help us expose the truth they don't want you to see.