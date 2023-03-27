Americans Know Indicting Trump Will Backfire on the Democrats

Looks like Democrats hoping to thwart Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House might have to rethink their strategy. A recent poll has revealed that a considerable majority of American voters does not think that Trump’s possible indictment and arrest would adversely impact his chances of running for president again in 2024.

In fact, nearly three-quarters of voters believe that such a scenario would have no effect on his campaign or could even help him, according to a new poll by Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group. Only a small minority, 26 percent of voters, believes that Trump’s legal troubles would harm his chances of returning to the White House.

According to Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States, Americans believe that former President Trump is being subjected to a politically-motivated witch hunt and that this strategy is backfiring.

“It’s obvious to the majority of Americans that former President Trump is being hounded by a politically-motivated witch hunt designed to discredit him in order to render him a permanent pariah in American politics,” Meckler said. “This tactic has never worked, and these early numbers already reveal it’s going to backfire. Voters either think his indictment and arrest will either have absolutely no impact on his 2024 bid, or that it will even boost his campaign.”

This isn’t particularly shocking, as many prominent voices on the left and right have predicted that if former President Trump is arrested on bogus charges, it could increase his popularity and potentially help him win the presidential election again. Comedian Chris Rock also mentioned this possibility during the Mark Twain Prize ceremony at the Kennedy Center, asking, “Are you guys really going to arrest Trump? Do you know this is only going to make him more popular?… Are you stupid?”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who’s obviously a very smart guy, also predicted that if Trump were arrested, “Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory.”

Recent polls show that Trump’s approval ratings have improved since it was first reported that he faced potential indictment. The latest Morning Consult poll showed Trump has expanded his lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

“As Trump awaits potential indictment on charges related to a 2016 hush money scheme with adult film star Stormy Daniels, he has posted one of his largest polling leads in the 2024 Republican primary,” the Morning Consult explained. “The latest survey shows 54% of potential primary voters support the former president, compared with 26% who are backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, tying his expected opponent’s lowest level of support since tracking began in December.”