The Trans Movement Will Be the Catalyst for Normalizing Pedophilia

In 2015, the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in the landmark case Obergefell v. Hodges. Gay rights groups applauded, but many conservative voices worried about the consequences. Some argued that legalizing same-sex marriage was a slippery slope that would lead to polygamy.

It turns out that the slippery slope we should have been worrying about was transgenderism, which has exploded in recent years, becoming perhaps the most dangerous social contagion in history.

The question is, what comes after the mainstreaming of transgenderism? The answer is quite clear to me: the normalization of pedophilia.

I know such a statement is controversial, but the evidence is overwhelming. Let’s consider the facts.

Pro-pedophile policies are being branded as LGBTQ-friendly.

In September 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB145 into law, ending automatic sex-offender registry rules for some adults who commit sex acts with minors. It’s hard to imagine how such a thing could even be proposed, much less voted on, approved by a state legislature, and signed by the governor of one of the most populous states in the nation. But it was. And proponents of the legislation claimed it would end “discrimination against LGBTQ young people on the sex offender registry.” California state Senator Scott Weiner, a gay Democrat representing San Francisco who introduced the bill in January 2019, said it would eliminate “discrimination against LGBTQ youth in our criminal justice system.”

The movement to destigmatize pedophilia already exists, and it’s trying to latch onto the LGBTQ community.

The pro-pedophile movement certainly existed well before transgenderism became mainstream, but it’s now using LGBT talking points to destigmatize it. A couple of years ago, Allyn Walker, an Old Dominion University (ODU) professor of sociology and criminal justice who is also a transgender male, not only refers to pedophiles as “minor-attracted persons” but argued that stigmatizing pedophilia traumatizes both the pedophile and the child they victimize.

“[T]he stigma that we have against MAPs [minor-attracted persons] throughout society can not only affect well-being, but it can actually lead to harm against children,” said Walker. “From my perspective, there is no morality or immorality attached to attraction to anyone because no one can control who they’re attracted to at all.”

Boy, that argument sounds familiar.

Did I mention that Walker is transgender?

Voices in “mainstream” publications have similarly called for destigmatizing pedophilia — including the left-wing rag Slate, which published an article in 2012 by Jennifer Bleyer called “How Can We Stop Pedophiles?: Stop treating them like monsters.”

Bleyer later joined Psychology Today.

As The Daily Wire noted, the arguments to destigmatize pedophilia “have long been associated with efforts to lower the age of consent, thereby legalizing sexual relationships between adults and minors.”

The “rebranding” of pedophiles as “minor attracted persons” appears to be part of an effort to include pedophiles as part of the LGBT community.

Children are being groomed.

School districts are hiding information about gender “transitioning” children from parents and providing so-called “trans closets.” PJM’s Megan Fox has reported on how this is happening nationwide in our public schools. This isn’t merely rogue teachers or administrators, either; it’s happening as a matter of policy in some of the largest school districts in the country, including the Los Angeles Unified School District, Chicago Public Schools, New York Public Schools, and many, many more. This is happening with younger and younger students, too. Last year, a preschool teacher in North Carolina was exposed for using LGBTQ-themed flashcards in her class to teach colors. And you’ve probably heard numerous reports of young children participating in Drag Queen Story Hours.

Not only are children being groomed with LGBT propaganda, but they’re also being groomed for sex. Schools and public libraries carry pornographic content in the name of LGBTQ inclusivity. Last year, the largest school district in Utah pulled 52 books from its library over explicit content, including an LGBT graphic novel that depicted sex acts between or involving minors. In other words, child pornography is “okay” if it’s LGBTQ. This happening all across the country — and LGBTQ activists are fighting vigorously to keep this degenerate content in schools where your kids can access it. Why do you think that is?

The LGBTQ crowd doesn’t even try to hide the grooming of kids at pride parades, where young children are deliberately exposed to sexual deviants who flaunt their sexualized attire — or even lack of attire — in public and pretend that’s normal behavior.

Minors are being treated as competent enough to consent to “gender-affirming care.”

When kids who are too young to understand the consequences of their actions show signs of gender dysphoria, they are pushed to get so-called “gender-affirming care.” The thing that worries me the most is that doctors often don’t try psychological help first. As soon as a child says he’s a girl when he’s really a boy or vice versa, doctors recommend he or she be put on puberty blockers and even have his or her body mutilated. Psychologists will even recommend children as young as two years old begin socially transitioning to the opposite sex. The tragic thing about this is that not only do these young children have no grasp of the magnitude of what’s happening to them, but statistics also show that most gender-dysphoric children grow out of it after puberty.

How does this relate to the normalization of pedophilia? If LGBT activists think young children are competent enough to decide they are a different gender than what they are biologically, then it is inevitable that they will eventually argue that they are competent enough to consent to sex. Based on some of the evidence I’ve presented above, they are already saying as much.