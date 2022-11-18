BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein Docs to Be Unsealed

After a judge concluded that the public interest trumps the right to privacy, dozens of court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s contacts will be made public, according to a report.

On Friday, Judge Loretta Preska ordered that sealed documents about eight Epstein associates must be unsealed despite the assertion of one of the subjects that the release of the documents would “wrongfully harm (his) privacy and reputation.”

“Among those whose names are mentioned in the documents are Emmy Tayler, Ghislaine Maxwell’s former personal assistant, who was accused of taking part in the sexual abuse of minors,” the Daily Mail reports. “Judge Preska overrode objections from Tom Pritzker, the billionaire executive chairman of the Hyatt Hotels, and ordered material related to him be made public.”