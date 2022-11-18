BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein Docs to Be Unsealed

After a judge concluded that the public interest trumps the right to privacy, dozens of court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s contacts will be made public, according to a report.
On Friday, Judge Loretta Preska ordered that sealed documents about eight Epstein associates must be unsealed despite the assertion of one of the subjects that the release of the documents would “wrongfully harm (his) privacy and reputation.”
“Among those whose names are mentioned in the documents are Emmy Tayler, Ghislaine Maxwell’s former personal assistant, who was accused of taking part in the sexual abuse of minors,” the Daily Mail reports. “Judge Preska overrode objections from Tom Pritzker, the billionaire executive chairman of the Hyatt Hotels, and ordered material related to him be made public.”
Judge Preska said that much of the ‘purportedly sensitive information’ had already been made public last year during Maxwell’s trial for trafficking underage girls to Epstein, which led to her being jailed for 20 years.
She ran through dozens of documents and ordered them to be unsealed.
They included material related to Tayler, who has strongly denied any wrongdoing in relation to her work for Maxwell.
Judge Preska said that Tayler, who is British, claimed to be the ‘victim of serious abuse by Jeffrey Epstein.’
While the court was ‘generally inclined’ to protect the identity for sexual abuse victims, Tayler filed a lawsuit against Miami Herald journalist Julie Brown in July about her book on the Epstein scandal.
Judge Preska noted that the lawsuit repeated some of the allegedly defamatory statements made in the book and that Tayler has been referred to in other publicly available material.
‘This document will be unsealed’, Judge Preska said.