Screw the CDC — I Won't Give My Child the COVID Vaccine

On Wednesday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to the Vaccines for Children (VFC) schedule for kids six months and older.

As PJM’s Stacey Lennox reported, this decision is unprecedented because both vaccines are still under emergency use authorization (EUA).

The committee claimed that adding these vaccines to the VFC ensures access to the vaccine for families who can’t afford them. However, the real issue here is that states and school districts use the VFC to establish vaccination requirements, meaning that the CDC’s decision may be a de facto vaccination requirement for kids to attend public school.

We’ve already started to see some states and municipalities rolling out vaccine requirements for attending public school, and the CDC’s decision will give all the political cover for more to require these vaccines for sure.

The CDC also acknowledged last summer that “multiple studies have shown that transmission within school settings is typically lower than — or at least similar to — levels of community transmission when prevention strategies are in place in schools.”

A COVID vaccine requirement for public schools seems inevitable at this point. I implore my fellow parents to be proactive to ensure this doesn’t happen in their school districts. While some may have certain health conditions that may put them at risk, COVID is less deadly to our kids than the seasonal flu. In fact, unvaccinated kids are at a lower risk of death from COVID than fully vaccinated adults of any age. Last summer, the Wall Street Journal reported that various studies have all shown that children are at an “extremely slim risk from dying from COVID-19.”

But Joe Biden’s entire COVID strategy was based on mass vaccination. It didn’t stop COVID from spreading, nor did it prevent COVID deaths from reaching new highs on his watch. Ironically, that didn’t stop Biden from blaming the continued spread of COVID on the unvaccinated. Do you think it’s a coincidence that most American parents have resisted vaccinating their kids and now the CDC is adding the COVID vaccine to the VFC schedule?

And then there’s the curious fact that last year, Joe Biden purchased enough vaccines to vaccinate every child in America.

According to a recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 43% of parents said they definitely would not get their kids vaccinated, 13% would only do so if it were required, and 27% said they’d wait and see. Only 10% said they’d do so right away, and 7% said their kids were already vaccinated. So that’s a large swath of the population that isn’t getting vaccinated, which is cutting into Big Pharma’s profits.

But this isn’t just about whether the vaccine protects kids from COVID infection, hospitalization, or death. Parents can’t simply say, “well, there’s no harm in getting my kid vaccinated,” because, the truth is, we don’t know that.

Studies have shown that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are more likely to cause myocarditis in young males than natural infection from COVID. Studies also suggest that there’s anywhere from a 1-in-5,000 to a 1-in-6,000 chance of myocarditis in young males who receive the second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Other countries aren’t even recommending that young kids be vaccinated at all. Earlier this year, health officials in Sweden decided against recommending COVID vaccines for kids aged 5-12, arguing that the benefits don’t outweigh the risks.

“With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don’t see any clear benefit with vaccinating them,” Health Agency official Britta Bjorkholm said in January.

Therefore, requiring vaccination to attend public school is reckless and could expose your children to future health issues. I have a son in the public school system. I’ve resisted vaccinating him from COVID and will continue to do so. The CDC’s recommendation makes no sense, and I will not put him at risk just because the Biden administration cares more about Big Pharma profits than science.