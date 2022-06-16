Your Kids Are in Grave Peril From the Predators in the Transgender Cult

The transgender movement is coming for your children. The younger they are, the more impressionable they can be. They’ve succeeded in making it trendy to be non-binary or queer or whatever other buzzwords they come up with, and they’ve gone to extraordinary lengths to bring your kids into their cult.

And they’re going to come for them at increasingly younger ages. There’s even a transgender “health” association that is actively trying to legitimize gender transition treatments to begin at younger ages. The Associated Press reports the World Professional Association for Transgender Health is bumping up its “recommendation” for hormone “treatments” for kids by two years. Now, the group recommends starting the process at the age of 14 and says the mutilation stage of transitioning kids can be done as young as 15. According to the report, the group “acknowledged potential risks but said it is unethical and harmful to withhold early treatment.”

These updated recommendations come on the heels of a study linking allowing kids access to “gender-affirming care” without parental consent to an increase in youth suicides. But this is all part of the plan: the normalization of mutilating kids and pumping their bodies full of dangerous drugs to create an illusion that one has changed from a boy to a girl or vice versa.

During a recent interview with NPR, Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary of health, claimed that “there is no argument” about “gender-affirming care” among pediatricians and doctors who specialize in adolescents. “There is no argument among medical professionals – pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent medicine physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. – about the value and the importance of gender-affirming care,” he said.

His claim is even more bogus than the longstanding myth that 97% of scientists believe in man-made climate change. There are plenty of brave voices in the medical community and even within the transgender community who have spoken out about how they rush kids into undergoing irreversible procedures when evidence shows most children who experience gender dysphoria grow out of it at puberty.

We here at PJ Media will call out the LGBTQ cult as it targets impressionable children and convinces them to make life-altering decisions without the consent or knowledge of their parents. These people are predators and child abusers, and we will not back down. We know that boys are boys, that girls are girls, and we don’t care about preferred pronouns. We will not normalize this insanity. We will always stand up for protecting kids. Sadly, not even Fox News is immune from promoting transgendering kids. We won’t cave to the woke mob, and so we need your help, because any time we speak out about this cancer that is spreading rapidly through our culture and society we are likely to be subjected to censorship from Big Tech.

