Facebook Blocks Christian Children’s Book Publisher From Advertising

A Christian children’s book publisher says that Facebook has disabled its ad account, severely limiting its ability to reach new customers.

Good & True Media is a Christian company dedicated to making wholesome children’s literature. Since launching in the Fall of 2021, they’ve already had several best sellers. Since September, they’ve been advertising on Facebook without any problems but found their ad account disabled two days after posting an ad containing a Bible verse.

The full text of the ad read as follows:

Have you ever felt that your child has been harmed by the media they consume? As a parent or grandparent it is becoming increasingly difficult to find movies, music and books that promote classical virtues and strong morals. In a nutshell it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain our children’s innocence in this digital world. We are a family media company dedicated to inspiring children to live virtuously. Every printed book, animated book and audio drama we make is directed to this end. We create wholesome content built upon three fundamental beliefs. If you don’t believe these, don’t sign up with us – we aren’t the publisher for you. 1) God exists and He is good. 2) There is such a thing as right and wrong. 3) The family is the backbone of society. We feel that modern media has forgotten these simple tenets of life and often seek to refute them. We pledge to NEVER publish anything that violates the above beliefs. We tell stories where good triumphs over evil and the hero saves the day. We publish fairy tales where dragons are slain. We publish classics with timeless lessons free from modern nonsense. We publish unforgettable stories that show virtue in action, so that children across the country can grow to be better reflections of their Creator. We hope you join the family and see for yourself.

Two days after Good & True Media posted the ad, Facebook informed Brian Gallagher, the founder, and publisher of Good & True Media, that his ad account was disabled because the account “may not fully comply with [Facebook’s] Advertising Policies or other standards.”

Earlier this year, Facebook also blocked conservative children’s book publisher Heroes of Liberty from advertising on their platform. Eventually, they reversed their decision, and Gallagher hopes that Facebook will do the same for Good & True Media. He has made several appeals, but so far without success.

“Disney can preach the gospel of gender fluidity, but we can’t preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Gallagher told PJ Media.

Gallagher believes that part of the problem is that Facebook Ads has changed its advertising policies to disallow targeting people based on religion. “I cannot send ads of my Christian books to Christians anymore,” he says. In addition, Gallagher finds the timing of Good & True Media‘s account being disabled suspicious.

“Our ad account was disabled two days after publishing our first ad with a Bible verse,” Gallagher noted. “I hope Big Tech is not censoring us for promoting wholesome Christian products for children. Certainly, Disney is not being censored for the ideologies they are pushing onto children.”

Good & True Media will soon be launching a monthly subscription box called “The Bible Crate,” which takes young children through the stories of the Bible in one year. But unfortunately, being banned from advertising on Facebook means they can’t send ads to those interested in Christian books anymore.

“One thing is for sure though, it is becoming increasingly difficult to grow a Christian business in this Big Tech landscape,” he added.

Despite the apparent censorship, Gallagher hopes that Facebook will reverse its decision so Good & True Media can resume advertising.

“I hope our Ad Account is reenabled and we can continue to spread our wholesome Christian products to children across the globe,” Gallagher said.

To learn more about Good & True Media and its mission, visit its website.