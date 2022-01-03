Facebook Blocks Conservative Children's Book Publisher from Advertising

Facebook has “permanently disabled” Heroes of Liberty from advertising on their platform, claiming that the conservative children’s book publisher violated Facebook’s rules against “Low Quality or Disruptive Content.”

Fox Business reports that Facebook initially locked the account on Dec. 23.

“This ad account, its ads and some of its advertising assets are disabled because it didn’t comply with our policy on Low Quality or Disruptive Content,” Facebook explained at the time.

Heroes of Liberty appealed the decision, but Facebook responded by permanently disabling their advertising account.

“After a final review of this ad account, we confirmed it didn’t comply with our Advertising Policies or other standards,” Facebook said in response to the appeal. “You can no longer advertise with this ad account, and its ads and assets will remain disabled. This is our final decision.”

Heroes of Liberty has published books about Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, former President Ronald Reagan, and Thomas Sowell. In addition, biographies on John Wayne, Alexander Hamilton, and Margaret Thatcher will be published in the coming months.

“The question is: is a children’s biography of Ronald Reagan no longer permissible on Facebook? We don’t know. But apparently promoting one may well kill a business,” Bethany Mandel, editor and board member of Heroes of Liberty, told FOX Business on Sunday.

“We began investing in Facebook four months before we launched our first book,” she added. “We invested most of our marketing budget on the platform, and now our budget (the money we’ve already spent), as well as our assets and data are gone. Marketing-wise we are back in square one, financially it’s even more challenging.”

Mandel hesitates to blame anti-conservative bias for the decision, however.

“We are not in politics, we are in the business of creating beautiful stories about great people that will entertain children and give them life lessons,” she said. “To cancel children’s books because they celebrate American values that 90% of Americans believe in isn’t even anti-conservative bias, it’s anti-American. Pure madness.”

Mandel says that Facebook caved to a small but vocal mob of activists who reported the content as disruptive.