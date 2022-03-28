WATCH: Biden Denies Making His Gaffes From Last Week

Last week, Joe Biden made three serious gaffes, forcing the White House to “clarify” or walk back his statements. But when he was called out on them on Monday by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, he denied that any of his remarks were ever walked back.

“Are you worried that other leaders in the world are going to start to doubt that America is back if some of these big things that you say on the world stage keep getting walked back?” Doocy asked?

“What getting walked back?” Biden demanded, apparently seriously.

“It may sound like, just in the last couple days—it sounded like you told U.S. troops they were going Ukraine. It sounded like you said it was possible the U.S. would use a chemical weapon. And it sounded like you were calling for regime change in Russia and we know—”

“None of the three occurred,” Biden insisted.

“None of the three occurred?” Doocy asked, shocked.

“None of the three,” Biden insisted again. “You interpret the language that way.”

DOOCY: "Big things you say on the world stage keep getting walked back." BIDEN: "What's getting walked backed?" DOOCY: “You told troops they’re going to Ukraine, that the U.S. would use a chemical weapon, & called for regime change in Russia.” BIDEN: "None of the 3 occurred." pic.twitter.com/8Htq08WRzS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2022

Unfortunately for Biden, his statements are on the record, and his claim that his comments were misinterpreted and never had to be walked back is simply laughable.

Biden did suggest to American troops that they were going to Ukraine.

“The President has been clear we are not sending U.S. troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position,” a White House spokesperson said, walking back Biden’s statement.

Biden did say that NATO would “respond in kind” to a chemical weapons attack by Russia on Ukraine.

Joe Biden meant “we’ll respond accordingly,” when he said NATO would “respond in kind,” claimed National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. “The United States has no intention of using chemical weapons, period, under any circumstances,” he added, walking back Biden’s statement.

And lastly, Biden did say about Putin, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” essentially calling for regime change.

“The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change,” a White House official clarified to Fox News Digital, once again walking back Biden’s statement.

Today in a disaster of a press conference, Joe Biden played dumb about his administration's scramble to walk back several of his own comments. BIDEN: "NONE of the three occurred!" Roll the tape. pic.twitter.com/kNnRBlbObr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2022

So, yes, the White House had to walk back Biden’s comments. It doesn’t matter what word salad Biden offers to explain what he “really meant.” The White House had to scramble to tell the world Biden didn’t actually say what he said in each case.