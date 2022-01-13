Grab the Popcorn: Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife to Release Tell-All Memoir

Between his drug use, his China dealings, Burisma, the shady art exhibit, that little incident with a gun, and the whole thing with the laptop, Hunter Biden has been the repeated source of headaches for his father Joe.

And he just got another.

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, will be releasing a “damning memoir” about their 24-year marriage, his sex, drugs, and strip club addictions, and his affair with his late brother Beau’s widow.

The book is slated for release on June 14, 2022. According to the book description on Amazon, it is a “page-turning and heart-breaking” memoir.

Determined to build her family on a foundation of love, Kathleen was convinced her and Hunter’s commitment to each other could overcome any obstacle. But when Hunter’s drinking evolved into dependency, she was forced to learn how rapidly and irrevocably a marriage can fall apart under the merciless power of addiction. When the lies became insurmountable, Kathleen was forced to reckon with the compromises she had made to try to save her marriage. She wondered if she could survive on her own. The result is a memoir that is page-turning and heart-breaking. Here Kathleen asks why she kept so much hidden—from her daughters and herself—for so many years, why she became dependent on one man, and why she was more faithful to a vow of secrecy than to her own truth. This inspiring chronicle of radical honesty and self-actualization speaks to women who have lost part of their identity and want to reclaim it.

According to text messages found on Hunter Biden’s computer, Hunter told his father in March 2019 that “you guys are unreasonably scared of Kathleen.”

Perhaps this memoir contains information that Joe Biden should be scared of. At the very least, it will revive interest in the scandal-plagued Hunter in the months leading up to the midterm elections.