America Is a Dumpster Fire, and Joe Biden Just Went on Vacation

Have you noticed that things have basically gone to hell rather quickly under Joe Biden?

As bad as many of us expected things would be under Joe Biden, did anyone think things would get this bad this quickly? Heck, even I gave Biden a bit more credit than that. But, sadly, this is where we are at. This week alone has produced several unfortunate developments.

First, there’s Afghanistan. Desperate to get credit for getting U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, Joe Biden set an arbitrary date for withdrawal. That process led, predictably, to the Taliban seizing control of large swaths of the country. So Biden is now sending troops to Kabul to get Americans out of the country, and the power vacuum left by our absence is likely to have devastating consequences for the West, as the Taliban and al Qaeda will thrive once again and likely plan new terror attacks.

Things aren’t great here at home either.

Inflation has become a huge problem. “Producer prices accelerated at the fastest annual pace on record in July as supply chain disruptions and materials shortages continued to put upward pressure on costs,” Fox Business reported on Thursday. “The producer price index for final demand increased at a 7.8% pace for the 12 months ended July, according to the Labor Department. The July print was faster than the 7.3% pace recorded in June and ahead of the 7.3% rate that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. The reading was the strongest since recordkeeping began in November 2010.” In audio leaked this week, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas openly admitted that the border crisis is “unsustainable.”

Joe Biden has been in denial about inflation for months.

Gas prices pose another problem for Biden. Since the election, gas prices are up over $1 a gallon because of his policies—namely his killing of the Keystone XL pipeline and his moratorium on new drilling. The situation has gotten so bad that Biden is resorting to blaming OPEC.

The country is also bracing for new COVID restrictions because of the Delta variant, as the Biden administration is struggling to get more Americans vaccinated after the disastrous decision to pause the administering of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a statistically insignificant number of severe blood clotting cases (6 out of nearly 7 million doses) were linked to the vaccine. Vaccination rates have never recovered from that.

And then there’s the border crisis, which continues unabated. Shortly after the election, caravans of migrants started heading toward our southern border, anticipating the inevitable welcome mat from Joe Biden. This week we learned that U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 212,672 migrants crossing the border—the highest number ever recorded by the Department of Homeland Security.

Border apprehension numbers under Joe Biden. February: 101,095

March: 173,265 (15-year high)

April: 178,850 (Old 21-year high)

May: 180,641 (Old 21-year high)

June: 188,829 (Old 21-year high)

July: 212,672 (New 21-year high) TOTAL: 1,035,352 illegal immigrants — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 12, 2021

Joe Biden refuses to call the situation at the border a crisis.

So where is Biden now? He’s on vacation. Yep. He skedaddled on Thursday to Wilmington, Delaware. According to former CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller, this is Biden’s 18th trip to Delaware since taking office. And while I’m sure the media will take great interest in his ice cream selections as he takes a break from the dumpster fire he’s created, the rest of us have to live with the consequences of his presidency.

Related: Now There’s Absolutely No Doubt It’s Over for Joe Biden

Donald Trump got a lot of flak for his traveling while in office, but at least he had the economy and the border under control. Will Biden get called out for playing hooky while the country suffers?