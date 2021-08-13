In Leaked Audio, Biden's Homeland Security Chief Admits the Border Crisis is 'Unsustainable'

The Biden administration is not going to fix the border crisis it created. Not if you go by its own stated approach for dealing with it. This is a list of its priorities.

Screenshot from Fox News video.Flashback to the September 2019 presidential debate. This is what Joe Biden said about the border.

…Biden was accused by Univision journalist Jorge Ramos of supporting deportations of illegal immigrants when he was vice president in the Obama administration. Ramos: “Are you prepared to say tonight that you and President (Barack) Obama made a mistake (on deportations)? Why should Latinos trust you?” Biden answered by criticizing Donald Trump’s handling of migrants at the border, defending Obama’s, and adding: “I would in fact make sure that there is, that we immediately surge to the border — all those people are seeking asylum. They deserve to be heard,” Biden said. “That’s who we are. We’re a nation that says, ‘If you want to flee and you’re fleeing oppression, you should come.’”

Biden’s surge came and is still coming, accelerating month after month. He came to be seen as a “migrant president” according to Mexico’s President Obrador. That was in March, several months ago now. Biden has said and done nothing to change that image, and the people literally and figuratively sporting the “Biden Please Let Us In” shirts just keep coming.

The first prong in the administration’s stated approach above is a joke. Kamala Harris went on a junket to Central and South America in the name of tackling the “root causes” but accomplished nothing at all. Since then the White House announced a more detailed plan, but it’s also a joke. Item One must be security at the border. It’s not.

Pillar I: Addressing economic insecurity and inequality;

Pillar II: Combating corruption, strengthening democratic governance, and advancing the rule of law;

Pillar III: Promoting respect for human rights, labor rights, and free press;

Pillar IV: Countering and preventing violence, extortion, and other crimes perpetrated by criminal gangs, trafficking networks, and other organized criminal organizations; and

Pillar V: Combating sexual, gender-based, and domestic violence.

You’re always going to have economic insecurity and inequality. Always have. Likewise corruption. Those bullet points suggest, again, that this administration has border policy flipped on its head and is prioritizing everything but proper messaging and security.

The main “root cause” is none of those things, it’s the man sitting in the Oval Office. Joe Biden said during the campaign that he would essentially throw the border open. He said “You should come.” During his first days in office, he jettisoned effective border security policies, announced that he was stopping construction on the wall, and sent the signal that the border with Mexico would effectively be left unsecured. If you announce that you’re leaving your doors and windows unlocked, should you be surprised when you find people in your home who shouldn’t be there?

Biden’s policy encourages people to cross illegally with the hope that he and the Democrats in Congress will give them legal status despite breaking U.S. law upon entering. They have no reason to think otherwise. Even the third prong in the graphic encourages illegal crossing, by setting out to “improve processing” — essentially, illegals can get through the process more quickly and be on their way. Only half of the third point — improving security — and the fourth point deal with security at all. The first of those is vague, the second only deals with one issue when there are several. Not all illegal crossers are smuggled across. Many just walk in and hand themselves to Border Patrol because the first and especially second points encourage them that they’ll be helped along by Biden and the Democrats.

Biden either is surprised by what’s happened, in which case he’s a fool, or he isn’t surprised by it, in which case he’s a criminal. Pick your poison, Biden voters. Either way, he’s bringing more than a million people into the country illegally, greater than the population of his entire home state, many of whom are carrying COVID into our country. We’re told that’s a deadly pandemic. Biden should act like it and stop encouraging people to come illegally and should stop forcing Texas towns to ship potentially COVID+ people into the interior.

DHS Chief Mayorkas appears to be surprised by the crisis and acknowledges that he’s dealing with a mess.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the border at McAllen, Texas, this week. In leaked audio of his meeting with Border Patrol officers, Mayorkas seems to indicate surprise and adds that he’s aware that the current situation cannot continue. “A couple of days ago I was down in Mexico, and I said look, you know, if, if our borders are the first line of defense, we’re going to lose and this is unsustainable,” Mayorkas said Thursday, according to the audio obtained by Fox News’ Bill Melugin through a Border Patrol source. “We can’t continue like this, our people in the field cant continue and our system isn’t built for it.” Mayorkas told the agents that the current border situation “cannot continue.” He said the federal government’s system was not designed to handle such an influx of migrants as the U.S. has seen in recent months and he was “very well” aware that the sector recently came close to “breaking.”

He’s correct. Get back to what the Biden administration is doing about it. Its approach puts ideology ahead of reality and is designed not to secure the border.

The summer heat is about to give way to cooler fall temperatures. The migrant flood is likely to get far worse, and COVID can be expected to make a comeback as we approach winter.

It’s far from a stretch to say that Joe Biden’s border policy is and will continue to put American lives nationwide at risk, and no lockdown or vaccine program will be able to stop it.