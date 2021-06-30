BREAKING: Tax Charges Expected for Trump Organization and CFO. Here's What We Know.

The Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg are expected to be charged on Thursday “with tax-related crimes stemming from a New York investigation into the former president’s business dealings,” sources tell the Associated Press.

The pending charges reportedly involve “non-monetary benefits the company gave to top executives.”

Trump’s tax records have been scrutinized for years by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., a Democrat.

Former Trump advisor Jason Miller responded to the story on Twitter.

“This is politically terrible for the Democrats,” Miller said. “They told their crazies and their supplicants in the mainstream media this was about President Trump. Instead, their Witch Hunt is persecuting an innocent 80-year-old man for maybe taking free parking!”

“They’re doing this just to hurt Donald Trump himself,” Trump’s attorney, Ron Fischetti, told the New York Daily News last week. “There are no charges against him at all in this.”

Fischetti also said the Trump Organization will plead not guilty and file a motion to have the indictment dismissed. “In my more than 50 years of practice, never before have I seen the District Attorney’s Office target a company over employee compensation or fringe benefits,” Fischetti said. “The IRS would not, and has not, brought a case like this. Even the financial institutions responsible for causing the 2008 financial crises, the worst financial crisis since the great depression, were not prosecuted.”

Trump dismissed the investigation as a political hit job “in search of a crime.”

“Radical Left New York City and State Prosecutors, who have let murderers, rapists, drug dealers, and all other forms of crime skyrocket to record levels, and who have just announced that they will be releasing hundreds of people involved in violent crime back onto the streets without retribution of any kind, are rude, nasty, and totally biased in the way they are treating lawyers, representatives, and some of the wonderful long-term employees and people within the Trump Organization,” Trump said in a statement on Monday.

“After hundreds of subpoenas, over 3 million pages of documents, 4 years of searching, dozens and dozens of interviews, and millions of dollars of taxpayer funds wasted, they continue to be ‘in search of a crime’ and will do anything to frighten people into making up the stories or lies that they want, but have been totally unable to get,” he said. In an unprecedented move, they retained an outside ‘Never Trumper’ lawyer from a Trump-hating law firm to work on the case. It is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time.”

According to Trump, partisan prosecutors gave his company one day to make its case “about things that are standard practice throughout the U.S. business community, and in no way a crime.”

“They also know that no matter how strong our case, they will work hard to embarrass us and the Republican Party,” Trump added. “Having politically motivated prosecutors, people who actually got elected because they will ‘get Donald Trump,’ is a very dangerous thing for our Country. In the end, people will not stand for it. Remember, if they can do this to me, they can do it to anyone! Why would anyone bring their company to New York, or even stay in New York, knowing these Radical Left Democrats would willingly target their company if viewed as a political opponent? It is devastating for New York!”