Capitol Attacker Identified, and the Left Won't Like This

The U.S. Capitol was locked down on Friday after a suspect wielding a knife rammed into a barricade, leaving one officer injured. Another later died from injuries sustained in the attack.

Sources tell Fox News that the suspect’s name is Noah Green, 25, who is from Indiana but has ties to Virginia. According to a source in law enforcement, Green identifies himself as a Nation of Islam supporter, and he may have recently lost his job.

Law enforcement officials said terrorism is not suspected.

No motive has been established yet, but almost immediately after reports of the incident appeared on social media, the Left immediately started to blame Donald Trump and the Capitol riot in January for the incident.

According to the suspect’s now-deleted Facebook page, he was definitely not a Trump supporter.

“Peace, friends, family, enemies, and the like,” Green wrote in a Facebook post in March. “To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher. I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.”

Here is a selection of Twitter posts from people assuming that the attack was perpetrated by a white Trump supporter:

Maybe it was just someone concerned with the election? Trying to peacefully protest? — You can Call me Al (@A11348032) April 2, 2021

Is today a special day on the Q calendar? Is Trump going to be president today? — Shawn (@ShawnHarder1) April 2, 2021

The swamp people are back at it y’all. Thanks Trump, for making America a third world country where white folks with guns no longer believe in democracy. 🙄#Insurrection #capitol https://t.co/SNgFEpICXq — JustGinaMMA🇭🇹 (@JustGinaMMA) April 2, 2021

50 bucks that its MAGA bullshit happening at the Capitol right now. Angry fanatics still not understanding they lost. Trump lost, now move on. — Rev.Burdface -Antifa- (@RBurdface) April 2, 2021

The Capitol Police have been our heroes. Trump and his insurrectionist GQP cronies have made them targets. — Sue Yellin (@sueyellin) April 2, 2021

Whoever tried to breach the Capitol just now just stop okay. Trump lost, get over it already! — Tmaster (@Tmasterxtreme) April 2, 2021

If they really think trump is still president, why does the capitol still keep getting threats? — THAT Jessica (@laotraJessica) April 2, 2021

Taking wagers… Today's Capitol attacker… White

Male

Trump supporter

No mask

Anti vaccine

QAnon https://t.co/29wnvD0mGz — Shane (@shanearama) April 2, 2021

Oh boy. The capitol is under attack… again. 😑 Can't wait to hear that he has ties to Trump or was involved in the January Capitol insurrection. — Paranoid (@ToolofParanoia) April 2, 2021

Well, if a handful of trumps white supremacist (trumplicans) can take the Capitol, and not be held accountable, who is to stop the rest of his fools out there? Thanks @GOP 4 effing the USA. BBC News – US Capitol under lockdown after security threathttps://t.co/M8n1iVikg7 — Slammin (@WhereverIamtday) April 2, 2021

I doubt it was an accident and would not be shocked if what happened at the U.S. Capitol today was the act of a Q/Trump follower. — TheHandsomeRandall (@HandsomeRandall) April 2, 2021

It's possibly the Q Conspiracy and MAGA nuts who are retaliating for Trump being sued by several badly injured Capitol Police Officers for saying the insurrectionists were harmless and "hugging" the cops on Jan.6th. people have no respect for the truth or rule of law. — Mandy Kilpatrick (@MandyKilpatric4) April 2, 2021

The capitol got shit going on again. WTF. These Trump supporters wild 🥴 — 🌸 (@oh__xela) April 2, 2021

Mark my words. It will be a white guy. He’ll be a Trump supporter and shouldn’t have probably had the gun. Eh? Suspect in custody after car rams two officers at U.S. Capitol complex; one person reportedly shot https://t.co/fXDJBNE6Wm — Gingerbread Guy🏳️‍🌈 (@gwshockey) April 2, 2021

THIS SHIT HAS TO STOP! ALL OF THIS, ALL IF THIS STARTED BECAUSE OF DONALD TRUMP. — WeirderIsGood (@WeirderIsGood) April 2, 2021

It is likely some of these tweets will be deleted as word gets out, like this one from NeverTrumper Amanda Carpenter:

This was curiously deleted … wonder why ??? pic.twitter.com/Nv15nxdNvR — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 2, 2021

Why would this tweet suddenly get deleted? Could it be that details about the attack don’t fit the narrative that the Left and anti-Trumpers who still claim to be of the Right want?

