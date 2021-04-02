News & Politics

Capitol Attacker Identified, and the Left Won't Like This

By Matt Margolis Apr 02, 2021 5:23 PM ET
The U.S. Capitol was locked down on Friday after a suspect wielding a knife rammed into a barricade, leaving one officer injured. Another later died from injuries sustained in the attack.

Sources tell Fox News that the suspect’s name is Noah Green, 25, who is from Indiana but has ties to Virginia. According to a source in law enforcement, Green identifies himself as a Nation of Islam supporter, and he may have recently lost his job.

Law enforcement officials said terrorism is not suspected.

No motive has been established yet, but almost immediately after reports of the incident appeared on social media, the Left immediately started to blame Donald Trump and the Capitol riot in January for the incident.

According to the suspect’s now-deleted Facebook page, he was definitely not a Trump supporter.

“Peace, friends, family, enemies, and the like,” Green wrote in a Facebook post in March. “To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher. I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.”

Here is a selection of Twitter posts from people assuming that the attack was perpetrated by a white Trump supporter:

 

It is likely some of these tweets will be deleted as word gets out, like this one from NeverTrumper Amanda Carpenter:

Why would this tweet suddenly get deleted? Could it be that details about the attack don’t fit the narrative that the Left and anti-Trumpers who still claim to be of the Right want?

