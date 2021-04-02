News & Politics

BREAKING: U.S. Capitol on Lockdown Due to 'External Security Threat,' Reports of Gunfire

By Matt Margolis Apr 02, 2021 1:43 PM ET
Update April 2, 2021, 2:05 p.m.:

A suspect reportedly hit police officers with his car, then exited his car with a knife and got shot by Capitol Police.

Original story:

Police locked down the U.S. Capitol Friday afternoon after a report of gunshots in the area.

Capitol staff have been advised to shelter in place due to an “external security threat.”

The Associated Press reports that “officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.”

The Capitol Police Twitter account reports that “USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.” USCP later corrected the announcement, clarifying that the vehicle incident occurred on Constitution Avenue, not Independence Avenue.

Media on site in the Capitol have shared information via Twitter.

This story is developing.

