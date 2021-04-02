BREAKING: U.S. Capitol on Lockdown Due to 'External Security Threat,' Reports of Gunfire

Update April 2, 2021, 2:05 p.m.:

A suspect reportedly hit police officers with his car, then exited his car with a knife and got shot by Capitol Police.

At the Capitol, Fox is told suspect got out of car with knife and was shot by USCP. Was shot after hitting officers with car. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 2, 2021

Original story:

Police locked down the U.S. Capitol Friday afternoon after a report of gunshots in the area.

Capitol staff have been advised to shelter in place due to an “external security threat.”

🚨🚨Capitol staff just got this text message I’m in the Capitol and will keep everyone posted here. pic.twitter.com/ydQGyCJcof — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

The Associated Press reports that “officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.”

The Capitol Police Twitter account reports that “USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.” USCP later corrected the announcement, clarifying that the vehicle incident occurred on Constitution Avenue, not Independence Avenue.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

Media on site in the Capitol have shared information via Twitter.

I am on lockdown inside the Capitol complex. Lots of first responders called and a helicopter just landed on the East front pic.twitter.com/7hKjPeX3Ah — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) April 2, 2021

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

BREAKING: At least 1 person down outside the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/kz4Opkbmc6 — BNO News (@BNONews) April 2, 2021

⚠️🇺🇸#ALERT: Several Washington DC buildings on lockdown Initial Report:

– Security personnel report a vehicle refusing to stop at checkpoint at 1:02pm EST

– Car rams into barrier outside Capitol Building’s north side

– 2 officers hit by vehicle

– Driver shot

– Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/6QOk5dvxaL — Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) April 2, 2021

This story is developing.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.