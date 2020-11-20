[WATCH] Joe Biden Glitches Again Mid-Sentence

On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke in Wilmington, Delaware after a meeting with governors, during which he experienced another trademark speech failure while discussing how his meeting went.

“Thirdly, we discussed the need to help states with Title 32 funding for the National Guard. That’s a fancy way of saying governors… governors… need to be able to get fundiiiinnnng when they dispo… when they dis… they need to… uh… uhh… and, and… bring their National Guard into play.”

It’s not clear what exactly happened. Did his teleprompter glitch. Did he? Either way, millions of people voted for this man, despite the very serious questions regarding his mental faculties.

