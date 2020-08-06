Joe Biden's Gibberish on How He'll Approach China Is Both Hilarious and Scary

We love to laugh at Joe Biden’s gaffes, but now that he’s the presumptive Democratic nominee, and leading in several polls, are they really that funny anymore? I’ve previously compiled some concerning gaffes that raise questions about Biden’s cognitive decline, but a new video from Wednesday further raises questions about Biden’s mental state.

On Wednesday, while attempting to explain how he’d handle China, Biden just started rambling nonsensical gibberish. “The way Trump–the way China will respond is when we gather the rest of the world that in fact [unintelligible] in in fr- in in in in open trade and making sure that we’re in a position that the world uh that that we deal with WHO the right way that in fact that’s when things begin to change, that when China’s behavior is going to change.”

Wut?

You got to watch it to believe it.

I’ll give a thousand dollars to anyone who can translate this. pic.twitter.com/4zWZnDeBBi — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) August 6, 2020

I want to laugh, I really do, but when you take moments like this and consider the fact that Biden has been deliberately avoiding the spotlight, supporters are urging him not to debate Trump, and now he is refusing to take a cognitive test.

Joe Biden isn’t well, and it’s about time people start acknowledging this.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis