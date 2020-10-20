Trump Calls for Special Prosecutor to Investigate Hunter Biden

During an appearance of Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, President Trump called for Attorney General Bill Barr to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop and his selling influence with his father.

“We gotta get the attorney general to act and he’s gotta act and he’s gotta act fast,” Trump said. “He’s gotta appoint somebody. This is major corruption and this has to be known about before the election.”

Last week, the New York Post published a bombshell report claiming that back in 2015, Hunter Biden introduced his father to a top executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma. This introduction occurred less than a year before Vice President Biden successfully pressured the Ukrainian government into firing the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, by threatening to withhold a $1 billion loan unless they did so.

Thousands of emails were found on a laptop that Hunter Biden had left at a repair shop in Delaware, detailing corrupt activities by the son of the former vice president. Emails on the laptop detail how Hunter was trying to sell access to his father while he was vice president and the administration’s point man on Ukraine. Other emails appeared to show Hunter pursuing a lucrative deal in China, and that Joe Biden himself was getting a cut.

The Biden campaign has neither disputed that the laptop belonged to Hunter Biden, nor the authenticity of the emails, nor the idea that Joe Biden met with the Burisma executive.

