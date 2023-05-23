UPDATE: Hunter College Prof Who Yelled at Student Pro-Lifers Holds Machete to Reporter's Throat

Someday, if sanity is ever restored to the world, scientists may look at the psychological makeup and behavior of 21st century Leftists to see exactly how they went off the rails. Was it the media? Their teachers? Their upbringing? The medications they took or the drugs they did? Was it video games? Social media? That may be up to scientists and historians yet unborn. It could be that a version of the History Channel, far in the future, creates a program called Mass Insanity: Inside the Cult Mind of the American Left. It won’t be for a while. so don’t block out any viewing time. But the fact remains that the Left has reached heights of violence that heretofore only occupied the fevered dreams of those long-dead members of the Frankfurt School.

Earlier today, I told you about the saga of Shellyne Rodriguez, a professor at Hunter College in New York City. For more on that and the accompanying video of Rodriguez’s departure from decorum and reality, click here. The short version is that earlier this month, Rodriguez happened upon a pro-life display put up by students at Hunter. She first confronted them using vulgar language before knocking their literature to the floor.

Something like that naturally makes the news, and Reuven Fenton, a reporter for the New York Post, was intrigued enough to pay a call at Rodriguez’s Bronx apartment this morning. The Post reports that after Fenton identified himself, Rodriquez did not say, “No comment. Please leave.” Rather, she responded, “Get the f–k away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!” It was no idle threat. Before Fenton could “get the f–k away,” Rodriguez emerged with said machete in hand and held it to Fenton’s throat. If there was any doubt about her intentions, Rodriguez repeated, “Get the f–k away from my door! Get the f–k away from my door!” She then returned to her apartment. Fenton and his photographer took the hint and decamped, but Rodriguez was not quite done. She followed them to the street and said, “If I see you on this block one more f–king time, you’re gonna …Get the f–k off the block! Get the f–k out of here, yo!”

She then chased the pair down the street and kicked Fenton in the shins. Because reasons, yo. You can see the photos here.

Well, at least she didn’t use a gun. So she has that going for her.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is out of a job. Vince DiMiceli, a spokesman for Hunter College, told the Post:

Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action. Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.

So for the moment, that person no longer has access to students. That may well change in the near future, and her students are probably as delusional as she is. But our original question remains: What has made these people go insane? Is there something about Leftism that makes people lose their minds? Or does it just attract narcissistic, immature people who refuse to accept reality? Or have leftist leaders realized that mentally and emotionally vulnerable people make good foot soldiers and will happily buy what they are selling? Whatever the case, it does not bode well for the nation.