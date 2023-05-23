Hunter College Prof Channels Inner-Tasmanian Devil Over Pro-Life Display

You know, once upon a time, not that long ago, really, in a magical place called the United States, Leftists were thought to be the cool, calm, rational thinkers of the nation. I know this because I used to watch The News Hour with Jim Lehrer on PBS and listen to NPR. Everyone was so erudite, so sophisticated, so elite. It was enough to give a young Democrat the chills. Or even a thrill up the leg.

Of course, that is no longer the case. The intellectuals with the sultry voices now have all the subtlety and nuance of a Viking raiding party on a speed binge. And they are more uncouth. If there is any doubt that leftist dialogues or monologues have descended to the level of a National Geographic documentary, you should spend some time on your video platform of choice to see the shouting, crying, ballyhooing, shrieking, wailing, and cursing that emanates from progressive throats. I have three theories about why this is the case. One, they just never grew up and still behave like angry toddlers. Two, they honestly believe that tantrums, threats, and violence will serve them well in justifying their point of view. Or three, all of that hair dye and all of those piercings have created problems in their brains.

Consider the curious case of Shellyne Rodriguez, an adjunct professor at New York City’s Hunter College. A stalwart progressive, Ms. Rodriguez took umbrage with a pro-life display set up by students inside the school. She calmly and rationally explained her point of view:

(Warning: NSFW for work or younger ears.)

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

Ah yes, the perfect example of the Leftist approach to the Socratic Method. And that is quite the vocabulary for an adjunct professor. Why is it that for Leftists, facts are whatever they say they are, and any facts with which they do not agree are lies and propaganda? Why the Left engages in role-play and science fiction is a discussion probably best reserved for a time when a few beers are on hand. But a good guess would be that it is difficult to overcome 20-30 years of indoctrination. The parts of the brain that analyze data and control reason have atrophied.

The College Fix reported:

CUNY For Abortion Rights claimed those in Students for Life were “propagating dangerous propaganda” because they included “inaccurate depictions” of abortions from “unscientific sources” and used a plastic fetus which described “its” experience in the first person. Such “disinformation should never be allowed to take root at our college,” it added. CUNY for Abortion Rights also said that Rodríguez had to meet with Hunter College’s provost on May 12 “presumably in retaliation” for her actions, but noted she has the “full support” of the group along with that of others such as the Palestine Solidarity Alliance. Rodríguez’s work “engages with the emotive devices of the Baroque, and pairs itself with hip hop culture to sample and remix its machinations in order to depict the contemporary conditions of despair and alienation or perseverance and subversion of power,” according to her website.

According to The New York Post, the PSC Graduate Center, which is nothing more than a labor union for CUNY professors and graduate students, stated, “Her actions to shut down the tabling were fully justified, and are part of a long and celebrated CUNY legacy of confronting groups such as military recruiters who disseminate misleading information.” (sic)

If nothing else, the fact that the professors’ union uses phrases like “shut down the tabling” should tell you everything you need to know about the state of higher education, particularly at CUNY.

We can look at people like Ms. Rodriguez and shake our heads, and maybe even have a bit of a chuckle. But this is the person who is training tomorrow’s lawyers, legislators, doctors, and yes, teachers. And while the common concern is for the fate of one’s children or grandchildren in such a world, at the current rate of descent in the nation, this mindset will not only be poisoning their world, it may completely take over yours much sooner than you think.