George Washington University Prof Goes Berserk on Jewish Students

Indoctrination 101

A George Washington University (GWU) commie professor allegedly went berserk on some Jewish students in her mandatory diversity class.

Clinical psychologist and professor Dr. Lara Sheehi—who is also part of the USA-Palestine Mental Health Network—is accused of verbally attacking a student who dared to use the phrase “terror attack.”

According to a complaint, Sheehi “took offense at the student’s use of the term ‘terrorist attack,” going so far as to say the phrase was “Islamophobic.”

The complainant also says Sheehi brought in a class speaker who “advocated violence against Israelies—and by extension, Jews.”

The complaint also states the speaker made a Jewish student feel “deeply unsettled and unsafe.” One student cried.

Sheehi responded by calling the student’s complaint “damaging, Islamophobic, anti-Palestinian.” She added, “a stone is nothing compared to an army.”

The trouble began on the first day of class when the Sheehi, who has a history of public antisemitism, asked students for their names and how they “identify.” Things got weird when a student said she was from Israel.

“It’s not your fault you were born in Israel,” Sheehi allegedly told the postgraduate student.

TRANS-O-RAMA! Sheehi’s LinkedIn account states that she “works on race and white supremacy, decolonial struggles as well as power configurations in class and gender constructs and dynamics within Psychoanalysis. She practices from a trans-inclusive feminist and liberation theory model. Lara is the President-elect of the Society for Psychoanalysis and Psychoanalytic Society (SPPP) and is the chair of the Teachers’ Academy of the American Psychoanalytic Association.” I am unsure if Sheehi pronounces her name “she-HI or she-HE.

When asked for a response to the egregiously antisemitic professor’s action, GWU pointed Fox News to a statement that declares the school is “committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment where all feel safe and free of harassment, hostility or marginalization.”

Except for Jewish students, apparently.

This comes as no shock to anyone who is paying attention. The apparatchiks are forcing Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity (DIE), not only in mandatory classes at schools like GWU but on adults as well.

New York City is making all of its employees take CRT training, which must be completed by March 6.

This brings us to number 17 of the 45 communist goals to take over the U.S., as read into the congressional record back in 1963: