MTG Has Tulsi Gabbard in Her Sights After Gabbard Takes Santos Out for a Ride

As the old saying goes, “in case you missed it” Tulsi Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson Tuesday night and interviewed Congressman-elect George Santos. Santos is currently finding himself at the center of some unwanted and unexpected attention. Gabbard, of course, is a former Democrat congresswoman-turned-independent who by all accounts is taking the time to explore the conservative side of things. While it may be tempting to hold her progressive past against her, I would submit that Gabbard is still in the midst of a process. Lord knows I did not become a conservative overnight, and I was about as Left as they come for years. And as someone who has conducted his fair share of uncomfortable interviews, I think Gabbard did an outstanding job. You can watch the segment below.

But it would appear that Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene does not share my assessment. In fact, she took to Twitter to express her displeasure with Gabbard and the segment in this thread:

Tulsi Gabbard, who says she is a former Democrat, gave Rep-elect George Santos zero grace, while George is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume, just like her former colleagues are giving George zero grace & even demanding he resign. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/QLD6fHIm2h — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 28, 2022

Donning the team jersey can be a good thing. There is a time and place for that. But let’s be clear: Santos may claim to have the best interests of the country at heart, and he well may. But he effectively lied on his resume and said he was “Jew-ish” versus “Jewish.” And Gabbard called him on it and held him accountable. Accountability is easy when conservatives or independents laser in on the likes of Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, the Biden family, or (fill in your favorite crooked donkey here). It is not so easy when the time comes to police ourselves.

Leftist politicians have the mainstream media, academia, woke capitalists, and a horde of internet orcs and goblins to run cover for them and grant them indulgences. Conservatives do not. And it is not fair. But who said that aspiring to do the right thing would be easy? The Leftists never fail in the Ethics Department because for them the bar is set so low that they have nothing to clear. A college student with a belly full of Everclear, a joint hanging out of his mouth, and a C-minus average could meet the standards of the Left. Is that who conservatives want to be? Do we want to follow the lead of the Democrats and cover things for the purpose of maintaining power? I don’t think we do. Integrity is not expedient, but it matters.