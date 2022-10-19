Tulsi Gabbard Says Democrats Have Become 'Insane'

In a rally for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard ripped into national Democratic Party leaders, calling them “elitists” who no longer care about individual freedom.

Tulsi Gabbard announced last week she was leaving the Democratic Party and has been savagely calling them out ever since.

“They have gone crazy — they have gone insane. There’s no other way to describe it,” Gabbard told the crowd in Chandler, Ariz. “It’s kind of like the emperor has no clothes. Everybody sees what’s going on, but nobody wants to say it out loud.”

Gabbard, a former Democratic candidate for president, later added that her former party bares no resemblance to the party as it was when John F. Kennedy was president.

“Unfortunately, it no longer exists today. It’s a very different party,” Gabbard said. “No matter how much the establishment in Washington — the powerful partisan elite — the special corporate interests seek to drown our voices, we, the people, hold power in our hands. And every one of you is proof of that.”

Despite her status as a former Democrat, Gabbard says she and MAGA firebrand Kari Lake share similar values.

“If you’re paying attention, you recognize what we share in common — Kari and I and every one of you is that pride. It is the courage that comes with that pride. It is having clear eyes to recognize the very real problems that we face,” Gabbard said. “It is clear eyes to recognize the threats to our safety, to our borders, to our communities, to our families and our kids, coming from today’s so-called woke radical Democrat Party.”