This Was a Great Week to Be a Patriot and a Horrible Week to Be a Commie

Albert Einstein once wrote to his son, “There’s something amazing about America’s democracy, it’s got a gyroscope and just when you think it’s going to go off the cliff, it rights itself.”

Yet, as I sit here scrolling through Twitter and looking for something to write about, I see videos of drag queens in thongs shaking their waxed derrieres in the faces of kids whose mothers — I can only assume — look on with a haughty sense of self-righteousness.

“We’ll show those conservatives” they must be thinking, as a ladyboy twerks so close to their kids’ faces that the children are overcome with the smell of baby oil and medical tape.

FACT-O-RAMA! Dear trannies, when tucking and taping your genitals before you “perform” for kids, you should use medical tape — not scotch or duct tape! — lest you rip the sensitive skin of your twig and berries.

So where is Einstein’s gyroscope?

It’s showing up in places that are easy to miss if we aren’t paying attention.

Related: This Is How We Win: Why Patriots Will Take the Day

The biggest gyroscopic correction of the week took place in Chicago, where voters who once elected Lori Lightfoot in a landslide decided to swipe left and send her out to pug pasture.

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Tell me she doesn’t look like a pug. Go on, I’ll wait,…

My apologies to pugs everywhere.

Another victory for the red hats occurred at the University of North Carolina (UNC), where applicants looking for work at the school were forced to submit a diversity, equity, and inclusivity (DEI) statement.

PINKO-RAMA! A DEI statement tells a future employer just how “woke” a person is. It is a way to force applicants to prove they are on board the Marxist bandwagon without actually asking them a single question. If you don’t submit one, you’re not on Team Lenin and you can’t have a job.

UNC now no longer requires applicants to prove their bolshie devotion, meaning — heaven forbid — a patriotic professor may land a gig there now.

The New College of Florida voted this week to kill off their DEI programs, sending liberal students into a frenzy.

We have Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to thank for that. He appointed six people — all conservatives, including Christopher Rufo — to the school’s board of trustees in January. Their first move was to replace the school’s president with a DeSantis ally. Their second victory was slaying the DEI monster under the bed.

Considering our universities are crawling with commie jihadists — like this anti-Semitic fruitcake — these two triumphs can’t be overstated.

Another victory for the good guys that no one except PJ Media seems to recognize is this: Democrat Sens. Fetterman and Feinstein are both in the hospital. I’m not a ghoul — I wish them a speedy recovery — but if the GOP wants to get something done, NOW is the time. For the first time in years, the Dems don’t have a majority in the Senate or in the House.

Another win: as I reported earlier this week, the entire Senate voted to compel the release of all intel regarding the origins of the Hong Kong Fluey. The Senate voted to do this in 2021 but commie rebels in the House shot it down. Now that the adults control the House again, this bill is likely to succeed.

My frustration, and perhaps yours, is that too many Americans fail to see the existential threat our nation is facing. But now, I have friends who look up when I start trash-talking the bolshies who have taken over every institution in the nation. Slowly but surely, the ship is turning.

We win this, and we win it peacefully. Just keep getting the word out that we are under attack by blue-haired, trans-pansexual harpies who, whether they know it or not, are fighting for the commies

Pour a bourbon, light a cigar, and have a great weekend. We got this.