Woke Kills Again: 83-Year-Old Home Depot Worker Dies After Trying to Stop Serial Shoplifter

Gary Rasor celebrated his 83rd birthday in hospice and passed away shortly afterward. He had been in and out of the hospital after trying to stop a serial shoplifter who was boosting $800 worth of pressure washers from the Home Depot in Hillsborough, N.C., where Rasor had been working for the past nine years.

A video shows Rasor putting his arm out to stop a man he recognized as a habitual thief. The miscreant knocks the elderly man to the concrete floor, where he smacks his head against a large plant pot.

Rasor was unable to walk and also had a heart attack after the assault. He died roughly six weeks later.

FACT-O-RAMA! Wokester politicians and district attorneys around the country have all but made shoplifting a career choice. California and Chicago view shoplifting of $950 and $1,000 worth of goods, respectively, to be a misdemeanor, which many police departments won’t investigate.

These policies have led to a Beatlemania-like craze of shoplifting sweeping the nation.

FAST FACTS ABOUT THE SERIAL PURLOINING OF GOODS:

A shoplifting ring in Union City, N.J., was busted selling $135,000 worth of boosted baby formula

Walgreens has closed 22 stores in San Francisco alone due to shoplifting

Eighty thieves sacked a Nordstrom store in San Francisco, filling 25 getaway cars full of booty

A Target in Seattle has been picked clean by shoplifters

Starbucks closed 16 locations due to shoplifting and crime

Who’s to blame for the nationwide shoplifting fashion passion? According to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, it’s the stores’ fault.

I’m disappointed that they’re not doing more to take safety and make it a priority. For example, we still have retailers that won’t institute plans like having security officers in their stores, making sure that they’ve got cameras that are actually operational, locking up their merchandise at night, chaining high-end bags. These purses can be something that is attracting a lot of organized retail theft units.

The Home Depot suspect hasn’t been arrested but is known to have escaped in a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with a temporary tag. Hillsborough police have referred to him as a “menace to society.”