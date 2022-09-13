CDC Finally Admits It Lied About Covid Vaccine Safety Monitoring

The Epoch Times is reporting that Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), finally spilled her guts and admitted what most of us already presumed: the CDC lied about researching certain adverse effects related to the “vaccine.”

“PRR were not run between February 26, 2021, to September 30, 2021.”@CDCDirector Dr. Rochelle Walensky acknowledged publicly for the first time that the @CDCgov gave false information about its #COVID19 vaccine safety monitoring. https://t.co/TgRs5X5p4I — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) September 13, 2022

Dr. Walensky claimed that the CDC would scrutinize certain types of adverse event data referred to as Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). An official at the CDC quietly admitted in June that those reports were ignored, and went so far as to say that “data mining is outside of the agency’s purview.”

An official from the CDC, Dr. John Su, told The Epoch Times in July that the CDC began performing PRRs in February 2021 and “continues to do so to date.”

A CDC spokesperson repeated the lie in August 2022.

Here is a copy of Walensky’s letter to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in which she finally admits herself that the PRRs were never analyzed.

The letter gives no indication as to why the CDC wasn’t honest.

Sen. Ron Johnson’s scathing response opened with this:

I write to you regarding inadequate and unacceptable response to my letters about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) surveillance of COVID-19 vaccine adverse events. You have failed to explain why the CDC made inconsistent statements about the data it generates to track these adverse events. Moreover, even though I clearly asked CDC to provide the data that it supposedly generated to track vaccine adverse events, you failed to do so. This data should be made public immediately to better inform the American people about risks of specific adverse events relating to the COVID-19 vaccines. Your lack of clarity calls into question whether CDC has and continues to sufficiently monitor COVID-19 vaccine adverse events.

In the same letter, Walensky claimed that the CDC used Empirical Bayesian data mining, which she claimed is more reliable, and that the PRR mining results “were generally consistent with EB data mining.”

Then why lie repeatedly? Perhaps because the Hong Kong Fluey was never the threat the CDC and the Biden administration wanted it to be.

We knew in May of 2020 that 66% of Bat Flu Stew patients were “lockdowns,” but that didn’t keep Democrat governors from canceling the draconian move to keep us under their thumbs. Maybe it was all about making money for big pharma and testing the Americans to see just how easy it was to take away our rights.

Pssst, it was really easy.

Let’s not forget that Fauci is abandoning the ship before the new, supposedly very red Congress meets in January. Rand Paul says Fauci can run but he can’t hide.